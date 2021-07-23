NYC Lady Busted For Anti-Asian Attack Spree

A girl used to be arrested Thursday for an alleged hate-driven, anti-Asian attack spree that left 4 other people injured over the process a number of months in Queens, police mentioned.

Maricia Bell, 25, is accused of attacking 3 ladies — ages 75, 63 and 34 — and a 23-year-old guy in 4 separate incidents within the borough starting Might 23, in step with police.

NYC WOMAN, 61, BLUDGEONED WITH A KITCHEN POT ON CITY STREET, COPS SAY

Within the first assault, Bell allegedly yelled, “Why are you chatting with me?” earlier than punching the person in a Flushing parking zone on Kissena Street, police officers mentioned.

Bell allegedly dedicated a an identical attack in opposition to the 34-year-old lady within a Pomonok bodega at about 6:40 p.m. June 16, in step with police.

At about 8 p.m. July 11, Bell is accused of slugging the 63-year-old lady within the face because the sufferer used to be strolling close to 72nd Road and Parsons Street, in step with police.

In the most recent incident, Bell allegedly whacked the 75-year-old lady with a hammer at 71st Road and Parsons Street at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, government mentioned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bell used to be hit with a number of hate crime fees, together with attack, harassment and theft, police mentioned.

She has 5 prior arrests, assets mentioned, together with one on March 29 wherein she used to be charged with attack as a hate crime.

Click on right here to learn extra of the New York Put up.