Music business veteran Clive Davis will likely be honored by NYU Tisch School of the Arts at the faculty’s annual gala. A graduate of the program in 1953, he’ll be part of fellow alumnus Ang Lee, who acquired an MFA in movie in 1984. The occasion will happen Monday, April 6, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan.

“As each a music business luminary and a vital member of the Tisch group, Clive Davis’s influence is immeasurable,” stated dean Allyson Inexperienced. “Clive has regularly reinvented the thought of the inventive producer throughout his lifelong dedication to championing music artists. At Tisch, Clive’s dedication and generosity are mirrored in his vital contributions to the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, the place his legacy and affect will reverberate with future generations of music makers. We’re excited to honor Clive and his basic function in creating an institute in contrast to every other in the world.”

The Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, chaired by Jeff Rabhan, was conceived in 2002 as a brand new division — “the first of its variety to provide a four-year, degree-granting undergraduate program that acknowledges the inventive producer as an artist and musical recording itself as a inventive medium,” in accordance to NYU. In 2011, Davis gifted an extra $5 million to NYU Tisch to increase the division, creating the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music.

Davis, an legal professional by commerce who graduated Harvard Legislation School with honors, has performed a pivotal function in signing and creating many of the best-known artists of the final 5 a long time together with Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Neil Diamond, Simon & Garfunkel, Sly & The Household Stone, Earth Wind & Fireplace, Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, The Grateful Useless, The Kinks, Lou Reed, the Eurythmics, Dionne Warwick, Daryl Corridor & John Oates and Carly Simon, amongst many others. Davis has helmed the labels Arista, J Data and CBS Data and has helped finance LaFace Data (TLC, Usher, Pink) and Dangerous Boy Data (Infamous B.I.G., Sean “Puffy” Combs). Since 2008, Davis, himself a five-time Grammy Award-winner, has held the title of chief inventive officer at Sony Music Leisure.