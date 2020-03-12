NZXT’s Xbox Series X lookalike makes small-form-factor builds a snap

Growth in a small-form-factor case usually is a royal ache. In distinction to with increased decisions, additional forethought and foresight is required, as difficulties spherical order of assembly and cable management (amongst totally different issues) will crop up.

With its new H1 case, NZXT makes an try and strike a middle flooring: This $350 13-liter tower is actually additional of a gear, as a result of it comes equipped with a preinstalled 140mm all-in-one liquid CPU cooler, 650-watt 80+ Gold vitality present, and GPU riser cable. Moreover, the included cables are all personalized lengths designed to go well with fully all through the chassis’s confines, as you’ll see in our video above—all it’s necessary to do is the straightforward work of putting a processor, motherboard, graphics card, and storage.

