O.J. Simpson Has Some Tiger King Thoughts About Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

Tiger King is the Netflix sensation that has subscribers in every single place speaking about Joe Unique, Carole Baskin, and what precisely occurred to Carole Baskin’s first husband since his disappearance again in 1997. She has remarried within the years since Don Lewis went lacking, and Tiger King by no means delivered a definitive clarification for what occurred. In truth, lots of people out and in of the docu-series are of the opinion that Baskin killed her husband and fed him to her tigers.