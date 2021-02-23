‘O-o-h Baby’ Singer James Burke Useless: Five Stairsteps Member Was 70

James Burke, whose shared lead vocals helped make “O-o-h Baby” right into a smash for his group the Five Stairsteps in 1970, has died at age 70.

Phrase of Burke’s loss of life first started to flow into on Saturday and was confirmed to Rolling Stone on Tuesday by brother and bandmate Dennis Burke, who mentioned the reason for loss of life was pneumonia.

The Five Stairsteps are sometimes regarded as a one-hit-wonder band due to the outsize recognition of “O-o-h Baby,” which continues to rack up cowl variations in the present day, together with one which was launched simply final month by KISS member Paul Stanley. However the group had 19 singles that charted on both the R&B or pop charts — often each — between the years of 1966-80. “O-o-h Baby” was their solely music to crack the highest 40 on the Billboard Sizzling 100, peaking at No. 8. However 11 of the Stairsteps’ singles made it into the highest 20 of the R&B chart.

Artists which have coated “O-o-h Baby” embrace Nina Simone, Daryl Corridor & John Oates, Dusty Springfield, Mary WIlson, Kelly Rowland, Kamasi Washington, Trey Anastasio, Richie Havens, the Spinners, Lisa Loeb and the Wondermints, amongst many others. In 2014, the unique model was launched to a brand new technology through its use in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” the soundtrack of which turned the No. 1 album within the nation.