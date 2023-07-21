Obama Gives Out His Reading List For The Summer:

Barack Obama, who used to be president, is keeping cool this summer alongside a mix of more than forty songs that show how many different kinds of music he likes.

Obama wrote upon Twitter upon Thursday, “Like I do every year, here are a few songs I’ve been listening to this summer. My playlist is a mix of old and new songs.”

The playlist really has a wide range of old and new songs, from this year’s “Not Strong Enough” by indie rock group Boygenius to Tina and Ike Turner’s 1966 hit “River Deep Mountain High,” which may be an ode to the “Queen of Rock and Roll,” who died within May.

Obama’s choice for 2023 has both science and fantasy books that cover a wide range of themes. Many of his choices are about race and class, while others are family dramas or crime stories.

As far as retro songs go, “California Love” by 2Pac, Dr. Dre, and Roger Troutman from the 1990s is on the mix, as is “Walk Like an Egyptian” by The Bangles from the 1980s.

Obama also has songs like “Inner City Blues” through Marvin Gaye, “The Dock of the Bay” through Otis Redding, “Reach Out, I’m Going to Be There” by The Four Tops, as well as “Dr. Feelgood” by Aretha Franklin.

Obama always listens to new music, so he’s been jamming out to “Princess Diana” by Ice Spice as well as Nicki Minaj, which came out in 2023, as well as “Vampiros” through Rauw Alejandro as well as Rosala, which came out this year.

There are also some acts who are on the list more than once, like the Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, SZA, Michael Kiwanuka, as well as Bob Dylan, who all have different songs here.

Obama’s summer list for 2023 includes Luke Combs’s cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car,” which recently made No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, making Chapman the very first Black woman to top that chart during its 33-year history.

“Watching the Credits” through The Beths, “Try Me” by Jorja Smith, “The Devil I Know” by Grammy winner Ashley McBryde, and “Just Breathe” by Pearl Jam are some of the other songs the 44th president of the United States spent time listening to this summer.

Poverty, By America, by Matthew Desmond

Small Mercies, by Dennis Lehane

King: A Life, by Jonathan Eig

Hello Beautiful, by Ann Napolitano

All the Sinners Bleed, by S.A. Cosby

All the Sinners Bleed, by S.A. Cosby Birnam Wood, by Eleanor Catton

What Napoleon Could Not Do, by DK Nnuro

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann

Blue Hour, by Tiffany Clarke Harrison

Obama also listened to acts like the Rolling Stones, SZA, as well as Michael Kiwanuka again in the summer of 2021, but they played different songs this year.

Chapman was still given credit as the writer, so she was the initial Black woman in the chart’s 33-year history to reach the top spot. In answer to Obama’s post, SZA said within an Instagram Story, “My forever president told me to hurry up with the video, and I heard him.”

Jorja Smith, a British singer and songwriter, shared Obama’s post on her Instagram Stories to acknowledge that she was on his playlist without contributing anything else.

This is the second time in a row that Obama has mentioned Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Rosala, as well as SZA. Also, singers such as Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, as well as Beyoncé didn’t make the list this year, even though they’ve been known for a while.