Obama Slams Trump for Using Presidency as ‘Actuality Present’ in DNC Speech

Former President Barack Obama tore into President Donald Trump in the course of the Democratic Nationwide Conference, saying he’s utilizing the presidency as a actuality present to seize consideration.

Talking stay from Philadelphia, Obama delivered his remarks in the course of the third night time of the digital conference, following fellow audio system Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and Nancy Pelosi.

In his speech, Obama mentioned he didn’t count on Trump to assist his insurance policies, however he had hoped he would at the least take the presidency severely.

“I’ve sat in the Oval Workplace with each of the lads who’re working for president. I by no means anticipated that my successor would embrace my imaginative and prescient or proceed my insurance policies. I did hope, for the sake of our nation, that Donald Trump would possibly present some curiosity in taking the job severely; that he would possibly come to really feel the burden of the workplace and uncover some reverence for the democracy that had been positioned in his care,” he mentioned.

For the final 4 years, Obama says Trump hasn’t helped anybody however himself whereas in workplace, turning the presidency right into a actuality present the place he’s hungry for consideration.

“He’s proven no curiosity in placing in the work; no curiosity in discovering widespread floor; no curiosity in utilizing the superior energy of his workplace to assist anybody however himself and his mates; no curiosity in treating the presidency as something however another actuality present that he can use to get the eye he craves,” Obama mentioned.

The previous president additionally slammed the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to be taking a lethal toll on the nation.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job as a result of he can’t. And the results of that failure are extreme. 170,000 Individuals useless. Tens of millions of jobs gone whereas these on the high take in greater than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud popularity world wide badly diminished, and our democratic establishments threatened like by no means earlier than,” he mentioned.

Obama additionally celebrated and urged Individuals to vote for his former vice chairman Joe Biden, saying the Democratic presidential nominee has the empathy, decency and expertise to assist the nation.

“I rapidly got here to admire about him is his resilience, born of an excessive amount of battle; his empathy, born of an excessive amount of grief,” Obama mentioned. Joe’s a person who realized — early on — to deal with each particular person he meets with respect and dignity, residing by the phrases his dad and mom taught him: “Nobody’s higher than you, Joe, however you’re higher than no one.”

Learn Obama’s full speech beneath:

Good night, all people. As you’ve seen by now, this isn’t a traditional conference. It’s not a traditional time. So tonight, I wish to discuss as plainly as I can concerning the stakes in this election. As a result of what we do these subsequent 76 days will echo by generations to return.

I’m in Philadelphia, the place our Structure was drafted and signed. It wasn’t an ideal doc. It allowed for the inhumanity of slavery and failed to ensure girls – and even males who didn’t personal property – the precise to take part in the political course of. However embedded in this doc was a North Star that may information future generations; a system of consultant authorities – a democracy – by which we might higher understand our highest beliefs. By means of civil battle and bitter struggles, we improved this Structure to incorporate the voices of those that’d as soon as been omitted. And progressively, we made this nation extra simply, extra equal, and extra free.

The one Constitutional workplace elected by all the folks is the presidency. So at minimal, we should always count on a president to really feel a way of accountability for the security and welfare of all 330 million of us – no matter what we seem like, how we worship, who we love, how a lot cash we now have – or who we voted for.

However we also needs to count on a president to be the custodian of this democracy. We should always count on that no matter ego, ambition, or political views, the president will protect, shield, and defend the freedoms and beliefs that so many Individuals marched for and went to jail for; fought for and died for.

I’ve sat in the Oval Workplace with each of the lads who’re working for president. I by no means anticipated that my successor would embrace my imaginative and prescient or proceed my insurance policies. I did hope, for the sake of our nation, that Donald Trump would possibly present some curiosity in taking the job severely; that he would possibly come to really feel the burden of the workplace and uncover some reverence for the democracy that had been positioned in his care.

However he by no means did. For near 4 years now, he’s proven no curiosity in placing in the work; no curiosity in discovering widespread floor; no curiosity in utilizing the superior energy of his workplace to assist anybody however himself and his mates; no curiosity in treating the presidency as something however another actuality present that he can use to get the eye he craves.

Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job as a result of he can’t. And the results of that failure are extreme. 170,000 Individuals useless. Tens of millions of jobs gone whereas these on the high take in greater than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud popularity world wide badly diminished, and our democratic establishments threatened like by no means earlier than.

Now, I do know that in occasions as polarized as these, most of you’ve already made up your thoughts. However perhaps you’re nonetheless undecided which candidate you’ll vote for – or whether or not you’ll vote in any respect. Perhaps you’re uninterested in the course we’re headed, however you may’t see a greater path but, otherwise you simply don’t know sufficient about the one that needs to steer us there.

So let me inform you about my good friend Joe Biden.

Twelve years in the past, once I started my search for a vice chairman, I didn’t know I’d find yourself discovering a brother. Joe and I got here from completely different locations and completely different generations. However what I rapidly got here to admire about him is his resilience, born of an excessive amount of battle; his empathy, born of an excessive amount of grief. Joe’s a person who realized – early on – to deal with each particular person he meets with respect and dignity, residing by the phrases his dad and mom taught him: “Nobody’s higher than you, Joe, however you’re higher than no one.”

That empathy, that decency, the idea that everyone counts – that’s who Joe is.

When he talks with somebody who’s misplaced her job, Joe remembers the night time his father sat him all the way down to say that he’d misplaced his.

When Joe listens to a dad or mum who’s attempting to carry all of it collectively proper now, he does it as the only dad who took the practice again to Wilmington every night time so he might tuck his youngsters into mattress.

When he meets with navy households who’ve misplaced their hero, he does it as a kindred spirit; the dad or mum of an American soldier; any person whose religion has endured the toughest loss there’s.

For eight years, Joe was the final one in the room each time I confronted an enormous choice. He made me a greater president – and he’s received the character and the expertise to make us a greater nation.

And in my good friend Kamala Harris, he’s chosen a really perfect accomplice who’s greater than ready for the job; somebody who is aware of what it’s like to beat limitations and who’s made a profession preventing to assist others stay out their very own American dream.

Together with the expertise wanted to get issues performed, Joe and Kamala have concrete insurance policies that can flip their imaginative and prescient of a greater, fairer, stronger nation into actuality.

They’ll get this pandemic beneath management, like Joe did when he helped me handle H1N1 and forestall an Ebola outbreak from reaching our shores.

They’ll broaden well being care to extra Individuals, like Joe and I did ten years in the past when he helped craft the Reasonably priced Care Act and nail down the votes to make it the regulation.

They’ll rescue the economic system, like Joe helped me do after the Nice Recession. I requested him to handle the Restoration Act, which jumpstarted the longest stretch of job progress in historical past. And he sees this second not as an opportunity to get again to the place we had been, however to make long-overdue adjustments in order that our economic system truly makes life a little bit simpler for all people – whether or not it’s the waitress attempting to lift a child on her personal, or the shift employee all the time on the sting of getting laid off, or the scholar determining find out how to pay for subsequent semester’s lessons.

Joe and Kamala will restore our standing in the world – and as we’ve realized from this pandemic, that issues. Joe is aware of the world, and the world is aware of him. He is aware of that our true power comes from setting an instance the world needs to comply with. A nation that stands with democracy, not dictators. A nation that may encourage and mobilize others to beat threats like local weather change, terrorism, poverty, and illness.

However greater than something, what I find out about Joe and Kamala is that they really care about each American. And so they care deeply about this democracy.

They consider that in a democracy, the precise to vote is sacred, and we needs to be making it simpler for folks to forged their poll, not tougher.

They consider that nobody – together with the president – is above the regulation, and that no public official – together with the president – ought to use their workplace to complement themselves or their supporters.

They perceive that in this democracy, the Commander-in-Chief doesn’t use the women and men of our navy, who’re prepared to danger every little thing to guard our nation, as political props to deploy towards peaceable protesters on our personal soil. They perceive that political opponents aren’t “un-American” simply because they disagree with you; {that a} free press isn’t the “enemy” however the way in which we maintain officers accountable; that our means to work collectively to unravel huge issues like a pandemic is determined by a constancy to details and science and logic and never simply making stuff up.

None of this needs to be controversial. These shouldn’t be Republican rules or Democratic rules. They’re American rules. However at this second, this president and people who allow him, have proven they don’t consider in these items.

Tonight, I’m asking you to consider in Joe and Kamala’s means to steer this nation out of those darkish occasions and construct it again higher. However right here’s the factor: no single American can repair this nation alone. Not even a president. Democracy was by no means meant to be transactional – you give me your vote; I make every little thing higher. It requires an energetic and knowledgeable citizenry. So I’m additionally asking you to consider in your individual means – to embrace your individual accountability as residents – to be sure that the fundamental tenets of our democracy endure.

As a result of that’s what at stake proper now. Our democracy.

Look, I perceive why many Individuals are down on authorities. The best way the principles have been arrange and abused in Congress make it simple for particular pursuits to cease progress. Consider me, I do know. I perceive why a white manufacturing unit employee who’s seen his wages reduce or his job shipped abroad would possibly really feel like the federal government now not appears out for him, and why a Black mom would possibly really feel prefer it by no means appeared out for her in any respect. I perceive why a brand new immigrant would possibly go searching this nation and ponder whether there’s nonetheless a spot for him right here; why a teen would possibly take a look at politics proper now, the circus of all of it, the meanness and the lies and loopy conspiracy theories and suppose, what’s the purpose?

Properly, right here’s the purpose: this president and people in energy – those that profit from preserving issues the way in which they’re – they’re counting in your cynicism. They know they will’t win you over with their insurance policies. So that they’re hoping to make it as exhausting as potential for you to vote, and to persuade you that your vote doesn’t matter. That’s how they win. That’s how they get to maintain making selections that have an effect on your life, and the lives of the folks you’re keen on. That’s how the economic system will preserve getting skewed to the rich and well-connected, how our well being techniques will let extra folks fall by the cracks. That’s how a democracy withers, till it’s no democracy in any respect.

We are able to’t let that occur. Don’t allow them to take away your energy. Don’t allow them to take away your democracy. Make a plan proper now for the way you’re going to become involved and vote. Do it as early as you may and inform your loved ones and mates how they will vote too. Do what Individuals have performed for over two centuries when confronted with even more durable occasions than this – all these quiet heroes who discovered the braveness to maintain marching, preserve pushing in the face of hardship and injustice.

Final month, we misplaced a large of American democracy in John Lewis. Some years in the past, I sat down with John and the few remaining leaders of the early Civil Rights Motion. Considered one of them informed me he by no means imagined he’d stroll into the White Home and see a president who appeared like his grandson. Then he informed me that he’d appeared it up, and it turned out that on the very day that I used to be born, he was marching right into a jail cell, attempting to finish Jim Crow segregation in the South.

What we do echoes by the generations.

No matter our backgrounds, we’re all the youngsters of Individuals who fought the great struggle. Nice grandparents working in firetraps and sweatshops with out rights or illustration. Farmers shedding their desires to mud. Irish and Italians and Asians and Latinos informed to return the place they got here from. Jews and Catholics, Muslims and Sikhs, made to really feel suspect for the way in which they worshipped. Black Individuals chained and whipped and hanged. Spit on for attempting to take a seat at lunch counters. Crushed for attempting to vote.

If anybody had a proper to consider that this democracy didn’t work, and couldn’t work, it was these Individuals. Our ancestors. They had been on the receiving finish of a democracy that had fallen quick all their lives. They knew how far the day by day actuality of America strayed from the parable. And but, as a substitute of giving up, they joined collectively and mentioned someway, a way, we’re going to make this work. We’re going to deliver these phrases, in our founding paperwork, to life.

I’ve seen that very same spirit rising these previous few years. People of all ages and background who packed metropolis facilities and airports and rural roads in order that households wouldn’t be separated. In order that one other classroom wouldn’t get shot up. In order that our children received’t develop up on an uninhabitable planet. Individuals of all races becoming a member of collectively to declare, in the face of injustice and brutality by the hands of the state, that Black Lives Matter, no extra, however no much less, in order that no youngster in this nation feels the persevering with sting of racism.

To the younger individuals who led us this summer season, telling us we must be higher – in so some ways, you might be this nation’s desires fulfilled. Earlier generations needed to be persuaded that everybody has equal value. For you, it’s a given – a conviction. And what I need you to know is that for all its messiness and frustrations, your system of self-government will be harnessed that will help you understand these convictions.

You may give our democracy new which means. You may take it to a greater place. You’re the lacking ingredient – those who will determine whether or not or not America turns into the nation that absolutely lives as much as its creed.

That work will proceed lengthy after this election. However any likelihood of success relies upon fully on the end result of this election. This administration has proven it’ll tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win. So we now have to get busy constructing it up – by pouring all our effort into these 76 days, and by voting like by no means earlier than – for Joe and Kamala, and candidates up and down the ticket, in order that we go away little doubt about what this nation we love stands for – at the moment and for all our days to return.

Keep protected. God bless.