Obama Speechwriter Cody Keenan Writing Memoir ‘Grace’

The speechwriter who helped President Barack Obama pen his stirring deal with memorializing the victims of the Charleston church bloodbath will launch a memoir about his time working within the White Home.

Sugar23 Books, an imprint of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media, has acquired “Grace: A President, His Speechwriter, and Ten Days within the Battle for America” by Cody Keenan, one of many forty fourth president’s chief wordsmiths. The title is a reference to Obama’s eulogy for the victims of that mass shoot. He closed his remarks at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church by main a refrain of “Wonderful Grace.”

“Grace” will likely be launched in 2022. Keenan’s guide will deal with 10 days in Obama’s presidency, throughout which he helped write addresses for the president coping with every part from a public debate on the Accomplice flag to Supreme Court docket rulings on healthcare and homosexual marriage. The writer says the guide will chronicle “a whirlwind of dramatic moments too implausible for a full season of ‘The West Wing.’”

“’Grace’ began with a string of tweets on the second anniversary of that week,” Keenan stated. “At first, all I wished to do was inform a narrative to indicate what this nation will be at its greatest and what writing with Barack Obama is definitely like when the stakes are highest. The years since have solely added context to how these 10 days assist make sense of the broader sweep of American progress and backlash, this conflict of two basically opposing visions of America — and this looks like the fitting time to lastly sit down and write all of it up.”

Keenan labored with Obama since 2007, rising from a marketing campaign intern in Chicago to his chief speechwriter on the White Home. He continued to work with Obama after his presidency concluded. Sugar23 is a media firm launched by veteran supervisor and producer Michael Sugar. The corporate founder’s many credit embody “Highlight” and “The Knick.”

“’Grace’ provides a unprecedented glimpse into the thoughts of President Obama, and it introduces one other prolific American thinker to the world, Cody himself,” stated Sugar. “To be in proximity to Cody and to assist publish ‘Grace’ is among the true honors of my life so far.”