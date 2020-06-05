Obamas, BTS, Beyoncé & More – Variety

YouTube’s star-studded pomp and circumstance shall be streaming 24 hours later than initially scheduled.

The video big’s “Pricey Class of 2020” — a four-plus-hour graduation occasion bringing collectively greater than 70 celebrities, influencers, music artists together with BTS and Beyoncé, and leaders together with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama — will now kick off on Sunday, June 7, at midday PT.

YouTube rescheduled the occasion, beforehand set for this Saturday, in observance of a memorial service celebrating the lifetime of George Floyd being held in Raeford, N.C., on June 6. Floyd, who died at 46 on Could 25 whereas in Minneapolis police custody, was born in North Carolina.

“Pricey Class of 2020” will mark the primary time each President and Mrs. Obama will seem on the identical digital stage for graduation speeches. Michelle Obama’s Attain Increased initiative will host the primary hour of the YouTube authentic particular (12-1 p.m. PT), which features a graduation addresses from Mrs. Obama and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

President Obama’s keynote deal with shall be featured within the fourth hour of the particular (4-5 p.m. PT), adopted by Katy Perry main graduates within the ceremonial tassel-turn on the finish of the graduation celebration.

“Pricey Class of 2020” shall be livestreamed at this hyperlink and could be discovered on the YouTube Originals channel (at this hyperlink) and YouTube’s [email protected] web site (learnathome.withyoutube.com), accessible throughout cellular units, desktops and linked TVs. The particular’s prerecorded segments had been shot and produced over the previous few weeks.

Further graduation audio system embody: Ok-pop superstars BTS, Woman Gaga, former Secretary of Protection Robert M. Gates, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and Malala Yousafzai.

“Pricey Class of 2020” will open with Lizzo and the New York Philharmonic performing the compulsory “Pomp and Circumstance” together with remarks by Alicia Keys. Different music performances will embody BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and CNCO — headlining the “grad social gathering” block beginning within the fifth hour (5 p.m. PT) — in addition to Chloe x Halle, Maluma, and Katy Perry.

Moreover, a particular Finneas-produced rendition of U2’s “Lovely Day” will carry collectively Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Ben Platt, and Ty Dolla $ign. The efficiency shall be launched by Bono.

In one other particular collaboration, Maya Angelou’s poem “Nonetheless I Rise” shall be dropped at life by Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland, Shonda Rhimes, Misty Copeland and Janelle Monáe. Additionally on the lineup: The solid of “Schitt’s Creek” will reunite for a musical tribute to lecturers; YouTuber Mark Rober and NASA will have a good time from the Worldwide House Station; and the Diamond Bar Excessive College Marching Band, AMDA Faculty of Performing Arts, and Ramón C. Cortines College of Visible and Performing Arts, and others will come collectively for a rendition of Shawn Mendes’ “Nothing Holding Me Again.”

As well as, the YouTube particular will characteristic a speech and delivered by 25 members of the Class of 2020 from throughout the U.S.

YouTube

Viewers can use the Google Meet videoconferencing service (which is now accessible without spending a dime for as much as 100 individuals) to ask family and friends to a digital watch social gathering. Directions on the way to arrange a Google Meet watch social gathering can be found at this hyperlink.

Along side the commencement particular, YouTube is partnering with Google.org and Michelle Obama’s Attain Increased initiative to create a brand new fund supporting underrepresented and at-risk youth by means of Past12 and Scholarship America. Firms and organizations which have donated to the “Pricey Class of 2020” fund embody Course Hero, Field Tops for Schooling, McDonald’s and Strada Schooling Community.

The particular was produced by Executed + Dusted, which additionally co-produced the Could 16 “Graduate Collectively” occasion with LeBron James’ SpringHill Leisure. Further content material for “Pricey Class of 2020” was produced by Concepts United and WZRD; expertise reserving was offered by Cultivated Leisure, led by CEO Jen Proctor.

Right here is the complete expertise lineup for YouTube’s “Pricey Class of 2020”:

Graduation Audio system

President Barack Obama ● Michelle Obama ● Beyoncé Knowles-Carter ● BTS ● Woman Gaga ● Robert M. Gates ● Alphabet & Google CEO Sundar Pichai ● Condoleezza Rice ● Malala Yousafzai

Musical Performances

BTS ● Chloe x Halle ● CNCO ● Lizzo & the New York Philharmonic ● Maluma ● Katy Perry ● Megan Thee Stallion ● Efficiency of “Lovely Day” produced by Finneas that includes Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Ty Dolla $ign, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Ben Platt ● A efficiency of “Nonetheless I Rise” that includes Madison Calley, Misty Copeland, Naya Lovell, Janelle Monáe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, and Yara Shahidi

Visitor Appearances

J.J. Abrams ● Ray Allen ● La La Anthony ● Jack Black ● Ian E-book ● Tom Brady ● Erika Brown ● Jenna Bush Hager ● Andy Cohen ● Stephen Colbert ● Lana Condor ● Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber ● Joseph Gordon Levitt ● DJ D-Good ● Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart ● Billie Eilish ● Missy Elliott ● Invoice & Melinda Gates ● Evan Goldberg ● Jake Gyllenhaal ● Mark Hamill ● Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson ● Michael B. Jordan ● Colin Jost ● Rupi Kaur ● Courtney Kemp ● Keegan Michael Key ● Alicia Keys ● Jimmy Kimmel ● Jennifer Lopez ● Demi Lovato ● Peyton Manning ● Camila Mendes ● Shawn Mendes ● Hasan Minhaj ● Natalie Morales ● John Mulaney ● Katelyn Ohashi ● Chris Pine ● Antoni Porowski ● Billy Porter ● Seth Rogen ● Phoebe Robinson ● Michael Strahan ● Taylor Swift ● Daisy Ridley ● Justin Timberlake ● Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade ● Kerry Washington ● Russell Westbrook ● Russell Wilson & Ciara ● Solid of HBO’s “Euphoria”: Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Zendaya ● Solid of “Schitt’s Creek”: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Jenn Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, Karen Robinson, Sarah Levy, Rizwan Manji ● Solid of “The Simpsons”

YouTube Creators

Jackie Aina ● AsapSCIENCE ● Jade Bowler ● Emma Chamberlain ● Nikkie De Jager ● Dude Excellent ● John Inexperienced ● Zane Hijazi & Heath Hussar ● Mr. Kate ● a Khan ● Prajakta Koli ● Liza Koshy ● Margot Lee ● Vanessa & Veronica Merrell ● Sasha Morga ● Mark Rober ● The Strive Guys