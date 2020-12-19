Obama’s Music Recommendations of 2020: Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion

Former President Barack Obama dropped a playlist of his favourite songs on Saturday morning, following his year-end film, tv and e-book suggestions.

“Listed here are some of my favourite songs of the yr,” he wrote on Twitter. “As normal, I had some helpful session from our household music guru, Sasha, to place this collectively. I hope you discover a new music or two to hearken to.”

In line with his annual playlists, Obama’s suggestion spans rock music like Bruce Springsteen’s “Ghosts” and Bob Dylan’s “Goodbye Jimmy Reed” to pop songs like Dua Lipa’s “Levitating.” His playlist additionally contains rap songs equivalent to “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion that includes Beyoncé, Travis Scott’s “Franchise” and Lil Child’s “The Larger Image,” in addition to nation music like Chris Stapleton’s “Beginning Over.”

On Friday, Obama shared his favourite movies of 2020, which included “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” David Fincher’s “Mank,” Pixar’s animated movie “Soul” and the acclaimed documentary “Time.” He additionally listed Steve McQueen’s five-part anthology collection “Small Axe.”

“With streaming additional blurring the strains between theatrical motion pictures and tv options, I’ve expanded the checklist to incorporate visible storytelling that I’ve loved this yr, regardless of format,” he tweeted.

Amongst his TV suggestions are the Michael Jordan docuseries “The Final Dance,” Netflix’s record-breaking collection “The Queen’s Gambit” and Michaela Coel’s drama “I Could Destroy You.”

Obama additionally unveiled his favourite books of the yr — “The Vanishing Half,” “Caste” and “Twilight of Democracy,” amongst others. He jokingly omitted his personal, “A Promised Land,” commenting that it’s nonetheless “a fairly good e-book.”

Try Obama’s music suggestions under.