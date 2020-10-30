OBC reservation will be applicable in Sainik schools from 2021-2022, 27 percent seats will be reserved

OBC reservation in Sainik Schools: Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar said on Friday that 27 percent seats will be reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Sainik Schools from the academic session 2021-2022. The Sainik School Society, functioning under the Ministry of Defense, manages 33 such residential schools in the country. Also Read – Schools Reopen News: These schools will open first after six months, preparations are going on loudly

Kumar said on Twitter, "OBC reservation is to be implemented in Sainik schools from the year 2021-22." He posted a photo of the circular dated October 13 which was sent to the principals of all Sainik schools across the country. The circular states that 67 percent seats in a Sainik School are reserved for the candidates of the state or union territory in which the school is located and the remaining 33 percent are reserved for those who come from outside that state or union territory. . These two lists will be called List 'A' and List 'B'.

The circular states that 15 percent of the seats in each list are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 7.5 percent of seats are for Scheduled Tribes and 27 percent of seats are for non-creamy layer OBCs. It states that this reservation policy will be applicable from the academic session 2021-22.

(input language)