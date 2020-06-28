Obi-Wan Director Explains Why Working On The Show Will Be ‘Completely different’ From The Mandalorian

Depart a Remark
Obi-Wan Kenobi is heading to a small display screen close to you… finally. Ewan McGregor is ready to reprise his position for a TV present on Disney+ and, ever since that information hit, followers have had lots to suppose by. Lower to showrunner and director Deborah Chow explaining why engaged on the Obi-Wan Kenobi present will likely be completely different from her work on The Mandalorian.
Deborah Chow directed two episodes of The Mandalorian’s first season. Now, she is popping her consideration to the much-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi present, a undertaking that started off as a film. It will likely be one other Star Wars sequence for the Disney+ slate and because it’s coming scorching on the heels of The Mandalorian’s breakout success, there are certain to be comparisons.
In contrast to her work on a number of installments of The Mandalorian, Deborah Chow will direct the entire episodes of the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence, a transfer that I think about will add much more fluidity between the episodes. When requested how completely different that have will likely be, Chow informed The Hollywood Reporter:
It is undoubtedly going to be completely different, simply when it comes to the sheer workload, clearly, of doing the entire thing. However in some methods, I will miss having a workforce, and having people who find themselves there to bounce concepts off of. However then clearly the flip facet is, it’s good to have a coherent voice and know what you are doing from starting to finish.
It appears like there will likely be an adjustment between the collaborative environment of The Mandalorian versus the extra solitary work that Deborah Chow will do on the Obi-Wan sequence. The Mandalorian noticed a number of administrators, together with Bryce Dallas Howard, take the helm together with Chow.
Ewan McGregor has been variety sufficient to disclose a number of gentle particulars concerning the TV present, teasing that it’s going to choose up with Obi-Wan Kenobi between Episodes III and IV. Ensuing particulars concerning the present have saved followers on the sting of their seats. In fact, there was some anxiousness alongside the way in which. At one level, there have been even false rumors of a cancellation.
Followers craving Star Wars-related TV have had Disney+ to depend on whereas they look ahead to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s TV arrival. Regardless of a delay, the present lastly appears to be transferring ahead. Filming on the sequence was stated to start early subsequent yr, which ought to put it in a superb timeframe to keep away from any delays ensuing from the worldwide well being disaster.
John Wick 3’s government producer, Joby Harald, will likely be taking on writing duties on the sequence from Hossein Amini. One factor that The Mandalorian may have that the Obi-Wan Kenobi present in all probability will not have is the mega-adorable Child Yoda. It is impossible that he’ll present up, however who is aware of?
When it comes to who will star, a rumored recruit for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV present is none aside from Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. That is yet one more aspect The Mandalorian won’t have contemplating its post-Darth Vader timeline. Regardless, the Obi-Wan present is setting itself as much as be completely different from its fellow Star Wars sequence, and it will be thrilling to see the way it performs out.
The Obi-Wan sequence doesn’t have a premiere date (or an official title) but, however it should arrive on Disney+ in some unspecified time in the future after this summer season’s premieres.
