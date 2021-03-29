‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ (*10*) Plus Series Adds 10 to Forged, Including O’Shea Jackson Jr, Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani

The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” sequence at (*10*) Plus is making ready to start manufacturing, with the sequence additionally including a number of new forged members.

Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Pal, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie have all joined sequence lead Ewan McGregor, who will reprise the position of Kenobi from the “Star Wars” prequel movies. It was beforehand introduced that Hayden Christensen would return within the position of Darth Vader. Varma’s casting had been reported earlier in March as effectively.

Manufacturing on “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will start in April. The story begins 10 years after the occasions of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” the place Kenobi confronted his biggest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his greatest buddy and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

