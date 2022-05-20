Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives at Fortnite with a special tournament: details and date to get the Star Wars character

Epic Games introduces the popular character in the battle royale to promote its new series on Disney +.

Just a few weeks ago, Fortnite celebrated Star Wars Day with a assortment of suits Inspired by various characters from the popular space franchise. However, this was nothing more than a way to encourage Star Wars fans in the battle royale, since Epic Games prepared the main course for the end of May: a skin of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available in Fortnite on May 27If you were looking forward to the premiere of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, you will be encouraged to know that this character will arrive in Fortnite on the exact same day as the production of Disney+. In this way, Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts in the battle royale next may 27th along with various accessories such as a backpacking accessory, a pickaxe, a hang glider, and a special gesture.

As you can already imagine, this suit can be purchased in the Fortnite store, but Epic Games also introduces a free route that goes through competing in the Copa Obi-Wan Kenobi. If you want to try your luck in this duos tournament, keep in mind that it takes place on Sunday May 22nd and will give you the opportunity to get the outfit and the Basic Kit backpacking accessory before anyone else.

For the past few months, Fortnite has been striving to expand its collection of cosmetics to levels never seen before, which is complemented through unusual collaborations with franchises of all kinds. Beyond this, Epic Games has its sights set on the future and is already preparing the outcome of its Season 2, as well as a tool that could help us earn money.

More about: Fortnite, Epic Games, Star Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cosmetics.