Obi-Wan Kenobi director talks about Vader and Kenobi’s “love tale dynamic” within the collection

As Superstar Wars enthusiasts look forward to the long-awaited rematch between Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi collection director, Deborah Chow stocks some ideas on what makes the duo’s dating paintings.

Chatting with Self-importance Truthful, Deborah Chow feedback that Obi-Wan and Anakin’s fractured bond is compelling on account of the affection they as soon as had for each and every different, and the dynamic between them is what led Chow to really feel that Christensen’s casting as Darth Vader was once a should.

“For me, throughout the prequels, throughout the authentic trilogy, there is a love tale dynamic with those two that runs via all of it.Chow stated.I felt it was once somewhat tricky to not come with the one that left Kenobi in such heartbreak within the collection“.

Showrunner Deborah Chow tells V.F. that what intrigued her maximum in regards to the collection was once the thread between them: "I don't suppose [Obi-Wan] ever is not going to care about him… They beloved each and every different."

It sort of feels that the collection may discover Obi-Wan’s lingering emotions for Anakinas Chow says that Obi-Wan unquestionably nonetheless cares about him.

“I do not know the way I may no longer“, she says. “I don’t believe I’m going to ever prevent worrying about him. The particular factor about that dating is they beloved each and every different“.

Hayden Christensen additionally shed some mild on how the collection may discover Vader’s psyche after Revenge of the Sith, announcing that lets see a brand new prone facet of the nature.

“A lot of my conversations with Deborah [Chow] have been in regards to the need to transmit this sense of power, but additionally connected to imprisonmentChristensen stated.There’s this energy and vulnerability, and I believe it is an enchanting area to discover.“.

It may not be lengthy till we see the 2 characters have interaction on display once more, as Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney Plus on Might 27 with two episodes. The newest trailer additionally gave us a glimpse of Darth Vader and various motion.