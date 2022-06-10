Obi-Wan Kenobi finds probably the most greatest and darkest secrets and techniques of the Big name Wars Inquisitors

Caution: this newsletter accommodates spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi as much as and together with episode 4.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Bankruptcy 4 options multiple main tie-in to 2019’s Big name Wars Jedi: Fallen Order online game. Now not best will we see the Purge soldiers combating along the Inquisitors, however the collection additionally marks the debut in actual motion of the Fort of the Inquisition. And as this episode finds, this towering citadel homes a haunting room filled with fallen Jedi Knights.

The collection has raised all varieties of questions on this time within the Big name Wars timeline, however this newest expose is also essentially the most perplexing twist but. What precisely is that this “tomb”? Are we seeing corpses or Jedi being stored alive in some roughly ecstasy? And this room is expounded to Emperor Palpatine’s secret Sith experiments? That is what we all know and what we are hoping to find during the remaining two episodes of the collection.

What’s the Fort of the Inquisitors?

First issues first: a bit details about the Fort of the Inquisitors. After first being referenced in Wonder’s 2017 Darth Vader collection, this twisted Imperial facility made its first actual look in Jedi Fallen Order. The citadel is positioned on Nur, an oceanic moon that orbits the planet Mustafar. This location isn’t a twist of fate. Darth Vader has his personal stronghold on Mustafar, and it is transparent that he needs to stay his inquisitors with reference to him, however now not too with reference to him that he is afflicted by way of the ones lengthy baths in Bacta tanks he is into. so fond

The citadel serves as a closely fortified Imperial base, filled with Stormtroopers, TIE Combatants, and extra elite infantrymen just like the Purge Soldiers. However its true goal is to supply a secure and faraway position the place the Inquisitors can take captive Jedi. That is why it is constructed in the course of an ocean moon. The citadel is mainly the Big name Wars model of the MCU’s Raft jail.

The Inquisitors aren’t restricted to looking and killing Jedi. Particularly, they try to convey their goals again alive so they may be able to be tortured and burdened for info on different Jedi fugitives. Occasionally, as with regards to the 2nd Sister of the Jedi Order, that torture is sufficient to pressure the Jedi to the Darkish Aspect and create new Inquisitors. However as a rule, a shuttle to Inquisitor’s Stay is precisely a method.

Are the Jedi prisoners lifeless or alive?

Episode 4 does not make it solely transparent whether or not the Jedi prisoners noticed deep inside the Inquisitors’ Fort are lifeless or alive. The truth that Obi-Wan refers back to the chamber of secrets and techniques as “a tomb” definitely suggests the latter. Then again, those our bodies appear to be stored in some roughly stasis box. If they aren’t dwelling our bodies stored in suspended animation, a minimum of they’re being preserved for one explanation why or any other (extra on that later).

Perhaps, this “tomb” is a creepy trophy room. Simply as Common Grievous was once well-known for sporting the lightsabers of the Jedi he killed, the Inquisitors almost certainly need visual reminders of his achievements. In spite of everything, those hardened assassins are continuously at warfare with each and every different and seeking to curry want with Lord Vader. It is a lot more uncomplicated to argue for promotion when you’ve got bodily recollections of each and every Jedi you have got tortured and completed.

That’s the distinction between Vader and his Inquisitors. Vader isn’t one to brighten his fortress with recollections of his previous. Sentimentality and attachment is what led Anakin Skywalker to lose his circle of relatives and be burned. The various Jedi he has killed are simply hindrances on his trail to true energy…and revenge towards Obi-Wan.

Are there any recognized Jedi?

We consider Big name Wars lovers will spend numerous time rewinding the tomb scene and sifting in the course of the many pods for glimpses of acquainted Jedi characters. Sadly, it does not appear to be the collection integrated any main cameos right here.

The one in an instant recognizable face on this throng of corpses is that of Tera Sinube, a Jedi Grasp who seems in numerous episodes of the Clone Wars animated collection.

We additionally see a tender guy who might or is probably not a kind of killed by way of Anakin Skywalker on Coruscant. He nonetheless has the learning helmet on and the whole lot.

Twitter person @Angrycamb issues to any other persona who may just nearly be puzzled with Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu. You recognize, in case you squint your eyes a bit of and forget about the truth that this persona nonetheless has a proper hand. However so far as we all know, Mace died earlier than the Fort was once shaped. If Lucasfilm has any long term plans for Grasp Windu, we doubt it will be as a split-second background cameo.

Emperor Palpatine’s Cloning Experiments

It can be that those lifeless Jedi are stored in stasis only for trophies. On the other hand, there is also a deeper explanation why at the back of those trophies. The Empire may desire a consistent provide of midichlorian-rich DNA.

Due to The Upward thrust of Skywalker (or, extra appropriately, the novelization of The Upward thrust of Skywalker), we all know that Palpatine is able to dishonest dying aboard the second one Loss of life Big name and clinging to existence inside of a frame. clone. Superb Chief Snoke is a part of a bigger plan by way of Palpatine to faucet into the traditional secrets and techniques of the Sith and create a really perfect, Power-sensitive clone frame that may make him immortal. We need to suppose that Palpatine is already deep into his unholy science experiments by the point of the Obi-Wan Kenobi collection. Those lifeless Jedi is also trapped in outsized check tubes.

Any self-respecting intergalactic tyrant wishes a just right vat of Snoke.

Obi-Wan Kenobi would not be the primary Big name Wars collection to retroactively lay the groundwork for Palpatine’s go back within the sequel trilogy. Season 2 of The Mandalorian includes a cameo of the similar vat filled with Snoke’s our bodies this is later noticed in Exegol, and it sort of feels secure to suppose little Grogu is a part of Palpatine’s experiments. Why else would he dedicate the failing Empire such a lot of assets to shooting a tiny being?

The finishing of the primary season of Big name Wars: The Unhealthy Batch additionally turns out to trace that Palpatine sought after to make use of the Kaminoans’ cloning wisdom to additional his personal plans. Obi-Wan Kenobi might display us any other small piece of this a lot higher puzzle. At this level, if you wish to know the total tale of Palpatine’s resurrection, you will have to observe numerous tv.

What secrets and techniques do you suppose the tomb of the Fort of the Inquisitors hides?