Obi-Wan Kenobi has created extra issues than he has solved within the Megastar Wars franchise.

Caution: This newsletter accommodates spoilers for all the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence.

Megastar Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has at all times been a troublesome balancing act to practice. The sequence units out to chronicle a very powerful untold bankruptcy in Obi-Wan’s lifestyles, revealing within the procedure a big showdown between the Jedi Grasp and his former apprentice we by no means met. Infrequently has a Megastar Wars spin-off needed to paintings so onerous to bounce between the raindrops of the flicks. And as stress-free because the sequence is, it does not such a lot solution lingering questions in regards to the Anakin/Obi-Wan dynamic because it creates new issues for the ever-growing Megastar Wars mythos.

Now that the sequence has concluded, let’s damage down the most important plot holes ultimate after the finale, the largest narrative alternative neglected by way of the sequence, and the way the finale makes Obi-Wan repeat essentially the most egocentric choice of his lifestyles.

Obi-Wan’s drawback with Tatooine

Obi-Wan Kenobi has an issue with Tatooine, however now not in the similar approach as earlier sequence like The Mandalorian and The Guide of Boba Fett. The issue with making a tale of Obi-Wan Kenobi all through his exile on Tatooine is that you are both compelled to keep on with a smaller-scale house western (such because the 2014 novel Megastar Wars: Kenobi and the more than a few flashbacks from the Wonder’s Megastar Wars comics), or else it’s important to be able to give an explanation for how Obi-Wan may just challenge again into the galaxy with out blowing his quilt. The sequence is without a doubt commendable for taking the extra formidable trail, however that call creates some plot holes by the point the tip credit roll.

All through the sequence, we see Obi-Wan evade the Sith Inquisitor and face Darth Vader on two events. After all, Obi-Wan comes to a decision to spare the lifetime of his fallen apprentice yet again and go back to his hideout. Then again, there’s a slightly glaring fear right here. Tatooine is not a just right hiding position. Whilst simplest Reva turns out to totally attach the dots between Obi-Wan’s whereabouts and Anakin Skywalker’s early life house, it more than likely would not take a lot digging for the opposite Inquisitors to determine the place Obi-Wan has been all this time. What stops the Inquisitors from returning to the wilderness global and weeding out Obi-Wan once more? The truth that he moved from his cave to the far off cabin observed in Episode IV does not appear to be sufficient to throw off the Jedi’s elite hunters. To not point out the issues posed by way of the truth that Reva remains to be alive and is aware of of Luke’s parentage.

The occasions of the sequence make sure that Obi-Wan is now a legal responsibility to Luke and his circle of relatives, relatively than his mother or father angel. His very presence on Tatooine is a continuing danger to Luke’s protection and anonymity. In spite of Megastar Wars lovers stating the truth that Obi-Wan is going into hiding with out converting his or Luke’s title, this sequence simply created a far larger plot hollow that overshadows him.

The occasions of the sequence make sure that Obi-Wan is now a legal responsibility to Luke and his circle of relatives, relatively than his mother or father angel.

The finishing turns out to take a look at to avoid this via Vader’s dialog with Emperor Palpatine. Palpatine shames Vader for being concerned an excessive amount of about his previous, which is it seems that sufficient for Vader to forget about the humiliation of his 2nd defeat for any other 10 years. Are we in point of fact to consider that neither Vader nor another member of the Empire trouble to practice up in this free finish? Would Palpatine in point of fact be so detached understanding {that a} tough Jedi Grasp remains to be plotting towards him? What precisely are Inquisitors just right for if to not take care of issues like this?

The sequence will have simply gotten round this drawback by way of having Obi-Wan pretend his loss of life all through his ultimate disagreement with Vader. That approach, the Darkish Lord of the Sith could be loose to transport directly to different trade, and the sequence do not have to leap via hoops to justify why the Empire is staying clear of Tatooine for any other decade.

The True Price of Obi-Wan’s Mercy

Lots of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s giant plot holes boil down to 1 query: why did not Persona A be sure that Persona B used to be lifeless? It is a drawback that comes up over and over all through the sequence. Reva betrays the Grand Inquisitor, however settles for a non-fatal stab at him. Vader and the Grand Inquisitor then flip the tables and Vader disposes of Reva in an similarly non-lethal approach. In each instances, it is onerous to know why those power-hungry Sith Lords do not stick round to ensure their enemies are lifeless.

Vader turns out particularly incompetent for leaving Reva alive and just about permitting her to homicide his son. On account of these types of narrative possible choices, the sequence is not as a hit as it would had been in relation to construction the mystique of Darth Vader in his intended top. Rogue One arguably completed extra with so much much less in that regard.

Then there may be Obi-Wan’s questionable act of mercy within the finale. Upon regaining his power, Grasp Kenobi proves that he’s nonetheless awesome to Anakin in lightsaber struggle. As in Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan has the chance to kill Anakin however chooses to stroll away. There is not any doubt that the parallelism is intentional, nevertheless it does now not essentially play within the sequence’ choose.

Clearly, the sequence simplest has a restricted collection of choices, since each characters must finally end up the place they’re in A New Hope. However the place is the inner good judgment of Obi-Wan’s act of mercy? Why go away Vader alive and loose so he can proceed to terrorize the galaxy? It isn’t even that Obi-Wan particularly meant to spare Anakin’s lifestyles on Mustafar. The second one episode unearths that Obi-Wan believed Anakin to be lifeless till his stumble upon with Reva. When he left his former scholar burning alive within the lava fields of Mustafar, Obi-Wan obviously concept that he used to be condemning Anakin to loss of life. He confirmed no mercy then. If anything else, he used to be a deeply egocentric selection. He could not kill his brother, so Obi-Wan let Anakin die a sluggish and painful loss of life, in the long run cementing Anakin’s transformation right into a genocidal maniac.

Figuring out what he now is aware of about Anakin’s destiny, why does not Obi-Wan attempt to correct his previous mistake and put Anakin out of his personal distress? He would no doubt save many lives if Palpatine’s most sensible enforcer used to be wiped off the board. What precisely motivates him to spare Anakin’s lifestyles once more, understanding complete smartly that folks will die for his selection? Is his act of “mercy” any much less egocentric than the only in Revenge of the Sith?

It isn’t that there are not imaginable explanations to these questions. Jedi do not take lives when they may be able to assist it (even supposing, once more, that does not essentially practice on this scenario). In all probability Obi-Wan hasn’t given up on the concept that Anakin is the Selected One. He might really feel that the Drive has a plan for this twisted and evil Sith Lord. He without a doubt turns out extra fatalistic on the finish of the sequence.

The actual drawback is that the sequence does now not delve into those problems. We get two visually shocking lightsaber duels between Obi-Wan and Vader, however neither in point of fact faucets into the historical past between those two characters or the emotional weight in their reunion.

Anakin Skywalker’s Redemption

Obi-Wan’s choice to spare Darth Vader, and his loss of perception into his motivations, in the long run speaks to the sequence’ maximum evident flaw. As we mentioned when Hayden Christensen’s casting used to be first introduced, Obi-Wan Kenobi had an extraordinary alternative to take on a lingering Go back of the Jedi thriller. When Vader meets with Luke on Endor, he admits, “Obi-Wan as soon as concept such as you.” At this level, Vader realizes that Obi-Wan believed that strains of Anakin Skywalker nonetheless existed inside of him, even if Obi-Wan published none of this all through his disagreement on Mustafar.

The Obi-Wan sequence will have earned its position in canon by way of tapping into that thriller and exploring the that means at the back of Vader’s phrases. At what level did he notice that Obi-Wan believes he will also be redeemed? When did Obi-Wan himself in finding out? Within the finishing he presentations compassion for his fallen good friend, however turns out resigned to the concept that Anakin is in point of fact lifeless. He says so when he satirically refers to Anakin as “Darth”, echoing a an identical change in A New Hope. Even if he later seems as a Drive Ghost in Episodes V and VI, Obi-Wan turns out a ways much less excited about Anakin’s redemption than Luke’s survival.

Unfortunately, the franchise does not appear to be any nearer to answering this lingering thriller even now. The Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence by no means delves into the query of Anakin’s redemption or Obi-Wan’s emotions about it. In spite of the newness of seeing Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor sq. off once more, the sequence does not essentially upload anything else to their courting that we have not already gotten within the prequel trilogy. The finishing leaves Vader and Obi-Wan kind of the place they had been on the finish of Revenge of the Sith. Vader is Emperor Palpatine’s brooding right-hand guy, and Obi-Wan ventures into the wilderness to look forward to Luke’s arrival.

It might be unfair to mention that the sequence provides not anything to the Megastar Wars tale. It introduces a lot of new characters, and Reva is prone to turn out to be a protagonist in long run tales. It additionally establishes a shared connection between Obi-Wan and Leia that lovers by no means knew existed, and offers new intensity to Luke and Leia’s adoptive households.

However in relation to the all-important contention between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, the sequence is disappointingly conservative and easy. Two of the franchise’s maximum iconic characters had a reunion that we have not observed ahead of, however infrequently turns out to topic within the grand scheme of items. If McGregor and Christensen get their want and Lucasfilm greenlights a 2nd season, he has to be informed from the errors of the primary. It isn’t sufficient to slide between the rhythms of the flicks. A chain like Obi-Wan Kenobi must have one thing in point of fact new and significant to mention about his major persona.

To be informed extra about Obi-Wan Kenobi, learn the way the sequence has revived a dismal piece of Megastar Wars historical past.