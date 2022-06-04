Obi-Wan Kenobi Simply Recovered a Darkish Piece of Superstar Wars Lore

Caution: This text incorporates spoilers for the primary 3 episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

If the huge global of Superstar Wars likes the rest, it is a tragic tale that places your favourite Jedi at the spot. Obi-Wan Kenobi is not any stranger to ache. After his grasp was once killed by way of Darth Maul and coaching Anakin Skywalker earlier than he became to the Darkish Facet, Obi-Wan left his grasp sheltered from him like an ash heap on Mustafar. To best it off, Obi-Wan went into exile for many years after which returned, handiest to be assassinated by way of his former Padawan within the guise of Darth Vader. Obi-Wan has it tough, and to make issues worse, he has no circle of relatives to lean on…or does he?

Ewan McGregor is again in his finery for Deborah Chow’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, because the six-episode miniseries fills within the gaps between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. The long-awaited Obi-Wan miniseries expands on Obi-Wan’s tale by way of revealing that he did not spend his whole exile trapped on Tatooine, however in the event you listened intently to Obi-Wan’s 3rd episode, you’ll be able to pay attention an emotional throwback to the awful years of his adolescence.

¿Obi-Wan Kenobi tiene familia?

Once we first meet Obi-Wan Kenobi (chronologically) in 1999’s The Phantom Threat, he’s a 25-year-old Padawan apprenticed to Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson). There is not any Karate Child-inspired coaching montage, so we are left to consider his more youthful years underneath Qui-Gon’s tutelage. What is apparent is that Obi-Wan considers his trainer as one of those father determine.

Within the 3rd episode of Obi-Wan, the Jedi performed by way of McGregor says: “As Jedi, we’re separated from our households once we are very younger.“. And provides: “I nonetheless have flashes. Glints, in fact. My mom’s scarf. My father’s arms. I keep in mind a child… Sure, I feel I had a brother. I do not actually keep in mindHowever this reputedly difficult to understand reference has its roots within the in depth Superstar Wars canon and a definite Owen Kenobi.

Who’s Owen Kenobi?

George Lucas’s authentic trilogy loves circle of relatives twists, and when Go back of the Jedi got here out in 1983, the script initially published that Obi-Wan was once the brother of Owen Lars, aka Uncle Owen, who was once left in control of Luke. Skywalker on Tatooine. Even though this didn’t make the general minimize, the novelization nonetheless features a line regarding “[su] brother Owen”. The 1995 Premiere Restricted set of the Superstar Wars Customized Card Sport additionally named Owen Lars as “Obi-Wan Kenobi’s brother”.

This thread continues within the 1999 novel Jedi Apprentice: The Hidden Previous, which follows Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan’s adventures earlier than The Phantom Threat, with Obi-Wan having every other dream about Owen. Even though this can be a in most cases complicated continuity of the Superstar Wars universe, George Lucas in the end attempted to regulate issues. The 2002 Assault of the Clones canonized Owen as Anakin’s stepbrother when Cliegg Lars married Shmi Skywalker. Many assumed that was once the tip of the Owen Kenobi perception. However the Disney+ sequence places issues in a odd position once more.

Thankfully, the e book Lone Wolf: A Story of Obi-Wan and Luke by way of Abel G. Peña may provide an explanation for the entire thing. The fast tale was once revealed at the respectable Superstar Wars web site in 2015 and published that Obi-Wan’s brother “Owen” is in fact only a imaginative and prescient of the long run. The fast tale provides Obi-Wan an foundation confirming that he was once born on the earth Stewjon, and was once later taken to the Jedi Temple on Coruscant for his coaching.

Right here, Obi-Wan believes that his visions of Owen Kenobi imply that he has returned to Stewjon sooner or later to peer his circle of relatives once more. Then again, it seems that as an alternative of Obi-Wan having adolescence recollections of his personal, he was once in fact seeing the long run with Luke and Owen on Tatooine.

Does Obi-Wan Kenobi have a brother?

Having Joel Edgerton reprise his function as Owen Lars from Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith for Obi-Wan leaves a number of choices. We have now observed a disturbing showdown between the 2, with Owen telling Obi-Wan to go away younger Luke Skywalker on my own. But when Owen had been published to be Obi-Wan’s brother, the latter’s failure to react to the deaths of Owen and Beru in A New Hope would make him less warm than Vader.

Keep in mind that the Go back of the Jedi novelization falls inside the Legends generation, which is in large part thought to be non-canon at the moment. It sort of feels most probably that Obi-Wan’s point out of his brother is a type of well-known easter eggs that the likes of The Mandalorian and The E book of Boba Fett have hidden in simple sight. There is a likelihood Obi-Wan’s more youthful brother continues to be round, but when he wasn’t Drive-sensitive like his brother, do not be expecting him to turn up as one of the crucial rising selection of Jedi who escaped Order 66. .

On the other hand, if the surviving Sarlacc of Boba Fett and Grand Admiral Thrawn may also be resurrected from the Legends, who is to mention Owen Kenobi may not be every other forgotten plot level discovering a brand new house? Superstar Wars likes to extend the circle of relatives tree, and if there is something extra to Obi-Wan’s sibling line, the chance that he is somebody we already know is a tantalizing prospect. With 3 episodes to move, we’re going to be maintaining a tally of that Kenobi bloodline.