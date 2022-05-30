Obi-Wan Kenobi: the 6 giant questions we ask ourselves after the premiere of the Megastar Wars collection

Caution: This newsletter incorporates spoilers for the primary two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, already launched on Disney+.

After years of ready as a hermit within the barren region, Megastar Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has in the end premiered on Disney +. The brand new collection has already controlled to wonder fanatics and subvert expectancies in its first two episodes, together with the illusion of a number of acquainted faces from the Megastar Wars motion pictures.

However because the collection strikes in sudden instructions, we even have a large number of questions on Obi-Wan’s newest journey. Let’s damage it down the six maximum urgent and unanswered questions after the tip of bankruptcy 2from Reva’s inexplicable hatred of Obi-Wan as to if or now not the Grand Inquisitor is truly lifeless.

Why did not Obi-Wan know Anakin was once alive?

Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader most effective seems in a short lived scene in those first two episodes, however the shadow of Anakin Skywalker looms over the collection. From the start, we all know two vital information about the Anakin/Obi-Wan dynamic. One, that Vader has been obsessively pursuing Obi-Wan ever since his fateful duel on Mustafar ten years previous. Two, Obi-Wan had no concept Anakin was once nonetheless alive.

It is a lovely unexpected revelation, bearing in mind the films all the time recommended in a different way. We all the time consider Obi-Wan lightly gazing his fallen ward’s crimes from afar and looking ahead to the day he may educate Luke to tackle Vader. In the meantime, in Episode IV, Vader behaves as though he’s stunned to peer Obi-Wan alive. Despite the fact that, as we now have lined previously, this collection guarantees so as to add vital new edges to the Vader/Obi-Wan courting.

Why did Obi-Wan by no means attach Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker earlier than Reva arrived? Is he truly so bring to an end from the Drive that he can not really feel Anakin’s lifestyles pressure? And what about Yoda? Is that this new to him as neatly, or have Yoda and Qui-Gon’s spirit saved this data to themselves? Neither choice paints Yoda in particular flatteringly.

Is the Grand Inquisitor truly lifeless?

The primary two episodes make it transparent that Moses Ingram’s persona Reva is an outcast amongst Darth Vader’s assassins, the Sith Inquisitors. She has abilities, to make sure, however her fellow Inquisitors see her as a lowborn upstart unworthy of her ranks. She does not precisely assist her case when she betrays Rupert Good friend’s persona, the Grand Inquisitor, and impales him on her saber.

This betrayal raises some vital questions on continuity. How can the Grand Inquisitor die in Obi-Wan Kenobi when he’s alive and neatly a number of years later all the way through the occasions of Megastar Wars Rebels: Season 1?

There are a number of conceivable explanations. One choice is this Grand Inquisitor isn’t the similar persona as the only in Rebels (which might additionally give an explanation for why Disney did not have Jason Isaacs reprise his voice function in are living motion). However why have two Grand Inquisitors that glance and sound virtually precisely alike? They’re brothers?

Are they the similar persona or now not?

That concept additionally clashes with Surprise’s Darth Vader comics. The 2017 comedian Darth Vader: Darkish Lord of the Sith finds that the Grand Inquisitor of Rebels has been with Vader since in a while after the tip of the Clone Wars. Is the collection going to forget about that tale completely?

Some other chance is that the Grand Inquisitor isn’t as lifeless as he turns out. Most likely the Inquisitors have get entry to to probably the most identical Sith generation that assists in keeping Vader alive and in the end permits Emperor Palpatine to clone himself. The Inquisitors may also be guinea pigs for Palpatine’s cloning experiments. Most likely Vader has a Ideal Chief Snoke-esque tank stuffed with Inquisitor our bodies that he can turn on as his minions die.

This concept may have compatibility in with what we now have noticed of the Grand Inquisitor within the Surprise comics. The present Megastar Wars collection sees Luke touring to a forgotten Jedi temple and reclaiming a yellow lightsaber to exchange the only he misplaced on Bespin. There he confronts the spirit of the Grand Inquisitor, who has been eternally sure to the temple as punishment for his disasters. If Vader can pull that off, then he might make bringing his minions again from the threshold of demise a work of cake.

Why does Reva hate Obi-Wan such a lot?

The primary two episodes display us that Reva is strangely enthusiast. She is ate up by means of her seek for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and she or he isn’t afraid to cheat, lie and backstab her fellow Inquisitors to get there.

Naturally, this begs the query of why Reva hates Obi-Wan such a lot within the first position. What did this sort Jedi Grasp do to him? She could not had been very outdated when he concealed.

This competition could also be associated with the outlet flashback of bankruptcy 1, through which we see a bunch of younger males fleeing the carnage of the Jedi Temple. We now have already noticed one such persona, Benny Safdie’s Nari, reappear within the present tale. It’s logical that we meet the remaining during the collection. And we might be informed that Reva was once a type of younger males. He might be the second one persona from the left on this symbol:

If that is so, Reva might hate Obi-Wan for failing to forestall Order 66 and condemning her to the lifetime of an orphan. Even though it is unclear why she would unmarried out Obi-Wan for the Jedi’s collective failure.

It is usually value noting that Reva might not be motivated by means of hate, essentially. She is obviously a enthusiast, even by means of Inquisitorial requirements. She would possibly not hate Obi-Wan up to she idolizes Darth Vader. As Vader longs to take revenge on his former Grasp, so does she. That may additionally give an explanation for why she is so reckless as to overtly defy and most likely kill the Grand Inquisitor. She is aware of that she has the enhance of the Grand Grasp.

Why did not Leia point out her first assembly with Obi-Wan?

Disney controlled to stay some main characters below wraps till the primary two episodes have been launched. Now not most effective can we see Jimmy Smits’ Bail Organa and Temuera Morrison as a homeless clone veteran, the collection introduces Vivien Lyra Blair as a 10-year-old Princess Leia. We briefly be informed that Leia and Obi-Wan’s courting is going again a ways, as she was once the one particular person able to making him depart the relative protection of Tatooine.

Understanding that Obi-Wan risked his lifestyles to save lots of Leia years earlier than the occasions of Episode IV, it is bizarre to suppose that Leia by no means discussed her first assembly with the Jedi Grasp. Why does he deal with him so officially in his holographic message: “Years in the past, you served my father within the Clone Wars,” as an alternative of claiming one thing extra direct like “Hi there, I would like you to bail me out once more?” !”?

Luke needed to make the entirety revolve round him.

This revelation additionally makes Luke glance much more of an fool all the way through the scene the place Leia comforts him aboard the Millennium Falcon after Obi-Wan’s demise. Now not most effective is she mourning the demise of his house planet, however she has identified Obi-Wan for for much longer than Luke.

We haven’t any doubt that long term Megastar Wars tales will come with this element within the courting between Luke and Leia. Possibly Surprise will submit a comic book that includes Leia reminiscing about her adventures with Obi-Wan. It additionally provides new context to Leia and Han’s resolution to call her kid after him.

Is Obi-Wan the explanation Leia recollects Padme?

According to the unique trilogy, we all know that Leia does not notice her talents as a Jedi till Luke finds the reality about her circle of relatives historical past on Endor. That mentioned, the sequels make it transparent that she is simply as sturdy within the Drive as her brother, and we see hints of that energy within the Obi-Wan Kenobi collection.

Leia turns out to have a herbal reward for empathy with the Drive. She will be able to instinctively sense what others are considering and feeling round her, which is useful when she wishes to place a snobbish cousin in her position.

We will be able to’t assist however ponder whether this budding energy will permit the collection to take on some of the largest and maximum chronic mysteries about Luke and Leia. Episode III displays that they have been each taken clear of Padme in a while after her start, so why does Leia take into accout her and Luke now not? Most likely her empathic reward was once already energetic then, however may it have one thing to do along with her come across with Obi-Wan when she was once a kid?

In Go back of the Jedi, Leia describes her mom as “Very stunning. Sort, however unhappy.” That sounds precisely like how Obi-Wan may describe Padme, a lady he cared for however by no means had a particularly shut courting with. Does Leia subconsciously take in Obi-Wan’s recollections and she or he develops a blurred psychological symbol of her mom like that? Which may be an evidence.

Why is the 5th Brother so merciful?

The Grand Inquisitor is not the one Megastar Wars Rebels villain making his debut on this collection. Sung Kang from The Speedy and the Livid takes at the function of the 5th Brother.

Then again, the primary two episodes depart us a bit of at a loss for words as to the 5th Brother’s motivations. He’s strangely calm for a man whose task is to seek down and slaughter Jedi. In comparison to Reva, he’s downright merciful. He prefers to praise civilians for offering knowledge reasonably than lodge to torture. He’s the great cop of this workforce.

Is there a reason the 5th Brother is far much less bloodthirsty? Bearing in mind what we all know in regards to the Inquisitors in Rebels and within the Surprise comics, they by no means forestall plotting towards each and every different and currying desire with Vader. They’re aspiring Sith Lords, and act accordingly. Reva’s characterization is extra consistent with the ones different tales. Expectantly the collection reveals time to discover the 5th Brother’s backstory and why he prefers to do issues by means of the e book.

For extra breaking Megastar Wars information, to find out what was once proven about Season 3 of The Mandalorian and what six phrases Hayden Christensen used to pressure the group wild at Megastar Wars Birthday celebration.