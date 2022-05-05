Obi Wan trailer appeals to nostalgia, but this Zelda-inspired fan-made game is not far behind

Tusken, womp rats and more in this fan imagination about a retro Star Wars video game we want to play.

With the passion for Star Wars at its highest before the arrival of Obi Wan Kenobi This coming May 27 to Disney +, fans strive to bring out their talent to celebrate the saga in very imaginative ways. The best proof of this can be found today in a project that tries to adapt the Tatooine that we will see in the TV miniseries to the retro aesthetics of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Game Boy.

The Legend of Kenobi: A Link to the Force is a work shared on YouTube by Brandon James Greer, a true master in this type of contribution, which allows us to see in a very detailed way the creation process of what could perfectly become an adventure for Game Boy or Super Nintendo starring the jedi knight.

Brandon James Greer lets us see the making of this fan project in a 15-minute video, showing at the end a result where there is no random detail, with a look at the abode of old Ben Kenobi seen in Episode IV, in the one where you can take a lightsaber needed to take on a tusken warrior and a womp rat. Of course, the work retains much of what we’d expect to see in a Zelda.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has presented this afternoon a new trailer that fans of the saga, this May 4, have not hesitated to start reeling off. The series will arrive at the end of the month, and will have six episodes, enough so that in the coming weeks we will receive creations as original as this The Legend of Kenobi: A Link to the Force.

At 3DJuegos we have work ahead of us with up to eight Star Wars video games in development. Also, today we wanted to celebrate May the 4th by talking about 7 great Star Wars mysteries that we would love to see in video games.

More about: Star Wars and The Legend of Zelda.