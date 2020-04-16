Obituary: Final Fantasy voice actor Keiji Fujiwara has passed away

Jap voice actor Keiji Fujiwara, who is known for having fun with Ardyn in Final Delusion XV and Reno in Final Delusion VII Remake, has kicked the bucket. …
2 hours in the past
Gaming
Depart a remark
Jap voice actor Keiji Fujiwara, who is known for having fun with Ardyn in Final Delusion XV and Reno in Final Delusion VII Remake, has kicked the bucket. …
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment