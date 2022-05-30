Objective: preserve the video game; this is the bet of the owners of THQ Nordic and Gearbox

Embracer Games Archive has collected more than 50,000 video games, consoles and accessories in a single year.

For some time now, the Embracer Group has become one of the main meeting places in the industry, having under its umbrella more than a hundred studios in the sector, including those belonging to companies such as THQ Nordic and Gearbox, as well as 850 own IPs or with rights to your license. However, those responsible want to go beyond simple software development and have launched Embracer Games Archive to fight for the preservation of the video game.

Embracer wants to open its funds to consult and make exhibitions all over the world“For us, video games are more than just games, they are culture. They are something created by great people with creative ideas. Through the creation of a large software archive in physical format we want preserve and pay tribute to this culture for a long period of time”, we can read on the project’s website.

And they are not words thrown into the air. Embracer Games Archive began its journey a year ago, during which time its managers have been able to gather 50,000 games, consoles and other accessories in KarlstadSweden, where this initiative is based.

For this 2022, in addition to continuing to increase the collection, Embracer Games Archive hopes to create a database to catalog all the material, although its long-term ambitions are even greater. On the one hand, it seeks to strengthen ties with museums and institutions, as well as provide support to researchers and journalists; and on the other, you want to make exhibitions, with permanent and traveling exhibitions.

“Imagine a place where all physical video games, consoles and accessories are stored in the same place,” says David Boström, CEO of Embracer Group. “And then think about how much that could mean for this culture and in terms of research. This journey has just begun and we are at an early stage”, continues the CEO in statements collected by Eurogamer, where he makes clear his intention to save most of the legacy of the sector.

There is a lot of work to be done, and from their web portal they are already calling on all those interested in selling their collection to contact Embracer, first of all with the goal of video games in English released in Europe, although, later on, They will also open their doors to the North American and Japanese markets.

Beyond this commitment to the preservation of the video game that we already told you about in 3DJuegos, Embracer Group continues its expansion in software development and a few weeks ago announced the purchase of Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamic from Square Enix.

More about: Embracer Group and Video Game Preservation.