Objective: stop review bombing; Epic Games Store launches and explains its peculiar rating system

The store continues to introduce changes and also adds surveys, to help in the purchase of new games.

Announced for months, and remembered last April, the Epic Games Store has finally introduced a rating system so that each user can rate the video games they download through the Fortnite parent trade. Such novelty is accompanied by a curious survey program.

Starting with the first, the Epic Games Store ratings will ask those who have played an adventure for more than two hours to rate their experience from 1 to 5. “It goes like this: after a game session, when player (randomly chosen) you will be offered the opportunity to rate the title with a maximum of five stars. Over time, these ratings will help us define the ‘overall rating’, which will appear on the product page in the store,” the company explains.

In this way, not all players will be able to assess their gaming experience, but rather a non-detailed sample of the public. Explained like this it doesn’t seem to make much sense, but from the Epic Games Store they justify their bet on protect titles from malicious reviews —what is popularly known as ‘review bombing’ and guarantee that those who value them have really tried them.

The other novelty responds to the name of Surveys. This is a trade feature to poll players, once again randomly selected, with direct answers on their gaming experience based on a wide range of questions. These questions can range from “Is this a good game to play in a group?” to “How difficult are the bosses in this game?” Depending on what is marked, some video games will have different labels. For example, God of War stands out for its boss battles and Dead by Daylight for being ideal for quick games.

Now we have to wait to see its success. The review bombing has worried the main review portals for several years, making it necessary for Steam or Metacritic to take different measures to combat it in the past, but it may be that depriving the bulk of the public from giving their opinion about their purchases is not entirely well received.

More about: Epic Games Store and Review Bombing.