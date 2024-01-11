Obsidian Bride Chapter 28 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Obsidian Bride is a South Korean manga series that has fans all over the world. There are fans of Obsidian Bride Chapter 28 who can’t wait for each new chapter. People love the fantasy romance manhwa series Obsidian Bride.

It’s about a young woman named Lueri Ryza, whose family sold her to marry a lord who treats her badly. But one night, she gets an exclusive offer to take part in a strange date show. There, she meets six good-looking guys who are actually gems in human form.

They are all different in attitude and strength, and they are all trying to win Lueri’s love. Who will truly love her and win her heart? If you like this interesting Manhwa series, you can’t wait for the following installment to come out and find out what happens next.

This article will tell you everything you need to know regarding Obsidian Bride Chapter 28, such as when it will be out, how long it will be, when the raw scans will be available, a summary of Chapters 26 and 27, where to read it, and the countdown.

Obsidian Bride Chapter 28 Release Date:

That’s correct! Chapter 28 of The Obsidian Bride will come out this week, on January 18, 2024, at 12:01 AM JST. So, what are you really waiting for? Keep in mind that the next part of Obsidian Bride will have a lot of exciting new action, so make sure you set your alarms and notes to go off at the right times.

Obsidian Bride Chapter 28 Storyline:

We’re sorry, but Obsidian Bride Chapter 28 Spoiler isn’t available. The creators of Obsidian Bride haven’t said when Chapter 28 will come out or what it will be about. Part 27 will be out soon, fans. Fans will have to wait until we know more about Chapter 28. Fans of this well-known Manhwa story can’t wait for the next part.

Where To Read Obsidian Bride Chapter 28:

On the Naver Series, you can read the most recent part of The Obsidian Bride. Check it out there as well. English fans may have to patiently wait for an official page to explain it.

Obsidian Bride Chapter 28 Raw Scan Release Date:

As of now, the raw scans for Obsidian Bride Chapter 28 have not been shared at a specific time. However, we know that they come out one or two days before the chapter itself. The raw scans of Chapter 28 should arrive on January 15, 2024.

Obsidian Bride Chapter 27 Recap:

Get ready for a roller coaster of emotions and mystery within Chapter 26 of Obsidian Bride. The swirling of secrets will make you feel like the gems in a kaleidoscope. Lueri becomes entangled in a perilous love affair, casting doubt on her true identity.

She is at the heart of a tumultuous web. A male gem, which stands for sparkling doubt, has the nerve to break through Lueri’s mask. His doubts fuel his anger and hint at hidden feelings of love that are hiding behind the competition for her hand.

Platinum, which stands for cold perfection, and Alexandrite, which gives off a lighthearted charm, become rivals as they try to win Lueri’s love, which guarantees a clash of wills.

But what really bothers Lueri is learning the truth about Marianne she is just a man pretending to be a woman to play this cruel game. This sudden information makes Lueri’s lie even more complicated, trapping her in a brew of doubt. Is she just a pawn in a bigger plan, or can she find her own way through all the lies and betrayals?

Chapter 26 could be full of captivating encounters and dangerous fights. Lueri was sure to feel strong feelings as she walked through the risky terrain of the male jewels’ loves, especially when she was with Platinum’s cold resolve and Alexandrite’s appealing warmth.

As whispers of hidden plans and dangerous information spread through the fancy hallways, stress rose. Is it possible for Lueri to find her true love in this luxurious cage, or will her complex web of lies fall apart, leaving her open to the game’s harsh consequences?

Chapter 26 ends on a fascinating cliffhanger, with hearts flickering and shadows growing longer. I am eager to read the next chapter and discover the fate of Lueri and the hidden truths entangled in the Obsidian Bride’s malevolent embrace.

Obsidian Bride Chapter 26 Recap:

Male stones like Alexandrite and platinum have shown that they might be interested in Lueri. This makes it hard for her to date if she wants to. Diamond Platinum is the leader of the group and a great example of peace, kindness, and skill.

He is good enough at what he does that he can make guns, even metal ones. Alexanderite is the smallest person in school, but she is also very lively, funny, and up to no good.

He can change into a lot of different animals and additionally take on their powers. Lueri was scared and bothered because her violent husband moved in with them, even though Platinum had a warm body and passionately kissed her.

Alexandrite went to investigate the discovery. She became angry, and in her mind, she became Marianne, Lueri’s maid, to trick herself. He was going to kiss Lueri as well as tell her about his call to get her attention and make things better between them. Following Alexandrite’s betrayal, Lueri became very angry and shocked by what was happening.