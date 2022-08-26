Obsidian’s Intriguing Pentiment Release Date, Demo at Gamescom 2022

The most unexpected narrative adventure from the team at Xbox Game Studios is coming this fall.

Xbox Games Studios y Obsidian Entertainment They didn’t want to wait any longer and just a few minutes ago they confirmed the release date of Pentiment, an original 16th-century narrative adventure video game inspired by illuminated manuscripts, woodcuts and history itself that surprised us with its bet at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase held before the beginning of summer.

Without offering more news, such as a trailer, the team also responsible for Avowed has announced that Pentiment will arrive on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One this next November 15 at a recommended price of 19.99 euros. Like other Xbox developments, it will be available at launch on PC & Xbox Game Pass.

Mikey Dowling, communications director of Obsidian Entertainment, invites the most curious to visit the Microsoft booth at Gamescom 2022 where you can take a look at the game. “Starting after the events of the first murder in the adventure, attendees will have to choose which of three clues they should follow to begin working on their list of suspects. “What they do with their time and how they use it is up to them, but what will unravel from his choices and how it will lead to justice will unfold with the full release on November 15.”

Pentiment will be sold at 19.99 euros, but it will also premiere on Game PassIn Pentiment, you play as Andreas Maler, a journeyman artist working in the old scriptorium of Kiersau Abbey during a time of great social troubles. “As he finishes his masterpiece, Andreas will inadvertently become involved in a series of murders that happened 25 years ago.” If you want to know more you can delve into these impressions of Pentiment by fellow Alejandro Pascual.

