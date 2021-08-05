Obtain Firefox 91 5 Days Earlier than The Reliable Liberate Date (APK Obtain)

Mozilla has already printed the primary strong Firefox 91 model, 5 complete days earlier than the legit liberate date. It comes with a couple of make a selection adjustments, however we’re nonetheless eagerly watching for some long-awaited options. For what it’s value, you’ll obtain it now at APK replicate.

Firefox 91 provides a “bounce again” phase to its new tab web page. It offers you fast get right of entry to to the tab you remaining opened and must can help you pick out up the place you left off. There may be a “display all” button on most sensible that merely opens the tab switcher evaluate. It roughly strikes a chord in my memory of an older design that Firefox used to be trying out earlier than it launched its totally rewritten browser at the strong channel. Right here the tab switcher lived proper at the new tab web page and now not in a backside web page in any respect.

In a similar fashion, Firefox 91 provides a brand new “get started on house” method to the Firefox tab settings. By way of default, Firefox begins at the new tab web page whilst you haven’t opened the browser for 4 hours, however you’ll additionally make a choice to disable Get started at house altogether or have Firefox open on a brand new tab web page always. Notice that the remaining possibility it sounds as if refers to a complete restart of the applying. Returning on your Android house display after which tapping the Firefox icon received’t turn on it – you in reality must restart the app.

Sadly, it seems like Mozilla is making us wait even longer for some extremely expected options. The corporate hasn’t added anything else new to the checklist of supported add-ons on Android, so that you’ll must stay the usage of the Nightly model if you wish to have get right of entry to to extra extensions. Pull-to-refresh may be nonetheless now not to be had.

Firefox 91 is rolling out within the Play Retailer, however it'll most probably take some time to succeed in your software.