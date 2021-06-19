Obtain Meherezylaa Tune From Maanaadu Film

The movie used to be directed by way of Venkat Prabhu and it used to be produced by way of Suresh Kamatchi below V Space Productions. Watch Meherezylaa Tune complete video at the U1 Data youtube channel.
Meherezylaa Obtain hyperlink used to be to be had on many torrent internet sites like MassTamilan, Starmusiq, Isaimini, Tamilrockers, Lyricsdon, Masstamilanfree. Maanaadu Meherezylaa track launched on 19 June 2021. Take a look at your entire Maanaadu Songs and soundtracks on Spotify.
Meherezylaa Tune Obtain from Maanaadu Film
Watch Meherezylaa Video Tune,
Maanaadu Songs
Concentrate to all Maanaadu Songs and Albums
Maanaadu Songs Obtain
Obtain Maanaadu Film Meherezylaa track on Amazon Tune
Obtain Meherezylaa Tune on Gaana
Loose Obtain Meherezylaa Mp3 Songs on Spotify
Obtain All Maanaadu Songs Loose on Jio Saavn
Concentrate to Meherezylaa track on Resso with Lyrics
Obtain Loose Maanaadu Tamil Film Songs on iTunes
Obtain MeherezylaaVideo Tune on Sony Tune South YouTube Channel
DISCLAIMER: We suggest our readers to obtain songs most effective from authentic resources like Amazon Tune, Apple Tune, Wynk Tune, Gaana, iTunes, Resso, and Reliable YouTube Pages. Don’t toughen or use pirated internet sites like starmusiq, isaimini, to flow and obtain songs.
Maanaadu Film Forged & Group
Album: Maanaadu
Celebrity Forged: Simbu, Kalayani Priyadarshan
Directer Identify: Venkat Prabhu
Tune Director: Yuvan Shankar Raja
Backing Vocals: Saratha Santhosh, Velu, Jagadeesh, Surmukhi, Srisha, Hemambika
Carried out by way of: Senthildass
Shehnai: Balesh
Flute: Okay J Vijay
12 months Of Launched: 2021
Singers: Yuvan Shankar Raja, Rizwan, Raja Bhavatharini
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.