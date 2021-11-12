Obtain Tina Chiquitina at no cost with the Epic Video games Retailer, which broadcasts extra items for subsequent week

The PC retailer will mean you can obtain as much as 3 extra video video games beginning subsequent Thursday.

By way of Marcos Yasif / Up to date St Martin’s Day 2021, 17:41 5 feedback

The avid gamers of PC you’ll be able to now obtain the thrill Tina Chiquitina attacks the dragon’s dungeon: a singular journey, reissued by means of Gearbox and 2K as a standalone Borderlands online game this week at the instance of the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on March 25.

Launched in 2013 as yet one more downloadable content material for Borderlands 2, Little Tina Raids the Dragon Dungeon proposes avid gamers to break skeletons, defeat dragons and fight large golems in a delusion tale filled with a laugh and heaps of magical loot. You’ll be able to uncover extra about its content material by means of studying the impressions with the outdated DLC of spouse Sergio Martín.

Definitely a just right contact check for avid gamers to totally input the abnormal personality universe of the Borderlands universe sooner than the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, an out of this world journey filled with extravagances, awe and high-powered weaponry that guarantees to make fanatics fall in love. of the saga.

Extra items at the Epic Video games Retailer

Additionally to be had this week is the Rogue Corporate Season 4 Epic Pack, which unlocks two incendiary mercenaries the use of fireplace and napalm for the tactical shooter. As well as, 3 loose video games will input the shop in seven days: Guild Of Dungeoneering, KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION and By no means On my own.

