Ocean Drive, the heart of South Beach: 10 restaurants you must visit

Ocean Drivein South Beach, is a world in itself. Since South Pointe to Calle 15, the promenade is a long gallery of buildings Art Deco. Millions of tourists walk its sidewalks every year, visiting its restaurants and having fun in its bars and clubs. Several of its buildings have appeared in numerous films.

Perhaps the most emblematic of the road is the hotel Colony. It is one of the most photographed and recognized Art Deco buildings in the world. The outside of hotel Carlyle was used for the Birdcage drag club, from the film The Birdcage (1996), starring Robin Williams. Los sunray apartmentsnow one cvs pharmacyappeared in the famous film by Brian de Palma starring Al Pacino, Scarface (1983).

But you don’t just come to Ocean Drive for the architecture, the breeze or the smell of the sea. If South Beach is synonymous with beach, sun, luxury, fine dining and partying, Ocean Drive is all of that on steroids. This is the zone of noise, of tumult, of noisy cars, of stunning bodies. At night, people come here to dance, they come to show off, they come to dinner, they come to walk and they come to enjoy the nightlife. Ocean Drive is a place for everyone.

But since we do not want to forget its delicious restaurants. Here we recommend 10 that you should not miss.

1. Clevelander South Beach

The Clevelander Hotel’s outdoor pool, with its restaurant and sports bar, is an Ocean Drive institution. (Clevelander Hotel)

The Clevelander it is the first on the list because it is an institution. Visiting South Beach and not visiting the Clevelander is almost wasting your trip. An outdoor sports bar and restaurant surrounding an outdoor pool. It’s a constant party, especially when the sun goes down.

Where? 1020 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach – (305) 532-4006

2. Mango’s Tropical Cafe

Live music, exotic dancers and delicious Caribbean food are the hallmarks of Mango’s Tropical Cafe. (Mango’s)

World famous, Mango’s is a restaurant and nightclub that will attract you with its Caribbean food, live music and professional entertainment. Exotic salsa, samba and bachata dancers will captivate you. You can even take dance classes.

Where? 900 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach – (305) 673-4422

3. Palace

Iconic gay spot renowned for weekend drag shows with all-day breakfasts and snacks. (palacebe/Instagram)

For more than 30 years Palacethe bar and restaurant LGBT+ most important of Miami, has been closely linked with South Beach. Three decades of parties, drag, music and colors. Palace offers one of the most popular brunches in South Florida. From the Princess Diana until Perez Hilton have enjoyed this iconic establishment.

Where? 1052 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach – (305) 531-7234

4. Caffe Milano

Amidst the bustle of Ocean Drive, Caffe Milano is an oasis where you can dine in peace. (Caffe Milano)

Located on the busiest part of Ocean Drive, Caffe Milano It is a kind of oasis. It is an Italian restaurant with excellent cuisine and delicious cocktails, but the best thing about this place is its incomparable service. Despite the fast pace that the area imposes, it maintains an environment conducive to dining in peace.

Where? 850 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach – (786) 249-7841

5. Nikki Beach

At Nikki Beach you can eat, dance and sunbathe at the same time. (Nikky Beach)

A restaurant that is a beach or a beach that is a restaurant? Nikki Beach it is both. Their brunch it is legendary, as are its beds in the sun. Beautiful people and lovers of beach fashion flock to this elegant paradise. Nothing like lying in the sun on one of their beds after lunch, with a bottle of rosé on ice.

Where? 1 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach – (305) 538-1111

6. Prime 112

Prime 112 has been extremely successful since it opened its doors in 2004. (Prime 112)

Prime 112 it’s a steak house (beef specialty restaurant) incredibly successful. It is located south of Calle 5 (South of Fifth), a quieter area of ​​Ocean Drive. It offers excellent service, as well as a sophisticated selection of wines. Serves the highest grade of meat given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture USA, USDA Prime Choice.

Where? 112 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach – (305) 532-8112

7. Havana 1957

“A day in Havana” is the invitation to the past of the island that makes Havana 1957.

In the middle of the party that is Ocean Drive, is Havana 1957. In addition to excellent Cuban food, this restaurant, located in the iconic Breakwater Hoteltakes you on a nostalgic journey through Havana of the 1950s, with its music, its dances and its elegant dress. Friday and Saturday you can enjoy your Cuban Live Show.

Where? 940 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach – (786) 864-2881

8. Forte dei Marmi

The elegant Forte dei Marmi occupies a neo-Mediterranean architecture building. (Forte dei Marmi – Karen Fuchs)

Located South of Fifth, this Italian restaurant occupies a building of neo-Mediterranean architecture, through which, without penalty or glory, countless restaurants have passed. Forte dei Marmiwith its simple but carefully crafted recipes that bring out the flavors of the Amalfi Coast, ended the streak: it is already a must in the zone.

Where? 150 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach – (786) 276-3095

9. Gianni’s at The Villa Casa Casuarina

At Gianni’s you can eat indoors or under the stars by the pool. (The Villa Casa Casuarina)

Casa Casuarinaalso known as Versace Mansionwas built in 1930. It is famous throughout the world for having been, from 1992 to 1997, the residence of Gianni Versace, and also the place where he was killed. Since 2015 it has been adapted and managed as a boutique hotel called The Villa Casa Casuarina. dine in Gianni’sthe hotel restaurant, surrounded by luxury and history, is a unique experience.

Where? 1116 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach – 786-485-2200

10. LT Steak & Seafood

Chef Laurent Tourondel created LT Stake & Seafood for the Betsy hotel. (BetsyHotel)

The hotel Betsy serves as home to LT Steak & Seafood. In addition to USDA Prime Choice steaks, it melds the flavors of France, Asia y Latin America. It is located on the north side of Ocean Drive, near Lincoln Road, in a quiet area that allows you to enjoy the beach atmosphere of South Beach without the raucous pace that characterizes the heart of Ocean Drive.

