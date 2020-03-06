Ocean MacAdams Steps Down as Thrillist President (EXCLUSIVE)

Ocean MacAdams has departed Group 9 Media’s Thrillist, the life-style digital media model overlaying meals, drink, journey and leisure, after two and half years, Selection has discovered.

With MacAdams’ exit, Thrillist can be headed by chief content material officer Meghan Kirsch, a former Vice and A&E exec who joined the corporate final summer season. It’s not clear at this level what MacAdams, an alum of GoPro, MTV, Warner Music Group and MSG Networks, plans to do subsequent.

In an announcement Ben Lerer, CEO of mum or dad firm Group 9 Media, stated: “Ocean has accomplished an unimaginable job solidifying Thrillist as a pacesetter within the meals, drink and journey house. After 181 cross nation flights since he began right here, I do know he’s wanting to get again to the West Coast. Thrillist is in an excellent place and underneath Meghan’s management is well-positioned for the following stage of development. I’m assured the group is in nice fingers.”

MacAdams joined Thrillist in July 2017, changing co-founder Adam Wealthy within the president function. He previously served as head of leisure at digital camera maker GoPro — which shut down its leisure division on the finish of 2016. Previous to that, he served as SVP of programming and acquisitions at MSG Networks and earlier than that oversaw Warner Music’s partnership with YouTube. He briefly served as head of programming for Present TV, after working for 12 years at MTV Networks, most just lately as SVP of MTV Information.

Lerer based Thrillist in 2004. In 2016, the positioning was merged into Group 9 Media, a roll-up fashioned with a $100 million funding from Discovery that combining three startups backed by Lerer Hippeau Ventures — Thrillist, NowThis Media and the Dodo — with Seeker (previously Discovery Digital Networks). In 2017, it raised a $40 million follow-on spherical from Discovery, Axel Springer and Lerer Hippeau and banked $50 million final fall from Discovery and Axel Springer.

Final October, Group 9 acquired female-focused way of life model PopSugar in an all-stock deal.