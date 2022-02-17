Ocean’s Heart, analysis and opinions of the game for PC and Nintendo Switch

If you miss Zelda in two dimensions, the most retro, we bring you good news. Ocean’s Heart is a more than interesting clone of the Nintendo license, going beyond a mere tribute to get infected with its essence and mechanics. How is the result? We tell you in our analysis.

2D Zelda could be considered as a genre in itself. Your scheme of action and adventure It has been a source of inspiration for a number of video games, among which are exponents as striking as Chicory, Anodyne or The Binding of Isaac. There are clearer examples than others, but the one I bring you today has no room for doubt. The best? That is not only reminiscent of the mythical Nintendo license, but is also an alternative quite recommendable.

Ocean’s Heart offers us a combination between RPG and action from above that recovers the zelda concepts that you all know: freedom of movement in an open world, numerous dungeons with enemies, obtaining and using various objects, final bosses, a container of hearts that expands… If you look at the promotional image, you can even find the aura of Breath of the Wild in the clothes of the protagonist, and it is that the developers of Nordcurrent do not hide their intentions. The Lithuanian company’s game is, therefore, more than just a tribute to Zelda 2D. It traces many of its mechanics, and from the screenshots you can see that the design of the scenarios also. But the question beyond the similarities is whether it is entertaining and if it is, we are ultimately facing a good video game. The answer is yes, but especially for those who yearn for the nineties, 16 bits and their pixelated sprites. This type of user will find here a particular ode to retro, which uses the playable magic of The Legend of Zelda as a pretext. Are you interested? Well, read on to understand its strengths (and weaknesses, too).

A clone of the Zelda 2D

Probably Ocean’s Heart’s biggest difference from the Zelda games is that it has a female lead. Tilia is a young woman who one day sees how her father disappears after a pirate attack and decides to go looking for him. As simple as that. Little by little we will discover new towns, regions and many people with whom to talk. In this sense, the title has many more lines of dialogue… and the protagonist also speaks! In fact, reading is unavoidable if you don’t want to miss out on vital information to move forward with. And don’t worry, everything is fine translated to Spanish.

Another of the things that I liked the most is that the game world is quite extensive. You can move freely and not only go for the main missions, but also enjoy a good cast of secondary objectives (provided by the NPCs you meet). These tasks could range from finding a treasure to defeating a monster causing trouble for the villagers. From the pause menu you can see everything calmly, as well as the map, through which you can move through the traditional technique of fast travel. This makes navigation fluid and satisfying, which won’t prevent you from sometimes having to go around and explore thoroughly until you find that place or character you’re looking for.

Another of the pillars of the adventure is in the interaction with the environment and the collection of materials: the looting. Just like in Zelda, you can clear bushes, blow up walls with bombs, and pick up big rocks that bar your way. Some enemies leave behind an undetermined number of items that you can sell later to purchase potions or increase the effectiveness of your weapons. The progression is well measured. There is no great depth, but it has enough elements to keep you hooked. In particular, you will get abilities equitable, as well as objects in the style of the boomerang, the bow or a demolishing ball of spikes.

In imitation of games like TLOZ: A Link to the Past, we have a magic power bar that is consumed every time we trigger a spell. The parallels with the Super Nintendo adventure do not stop there. Everything is powerfully reminiscent of that title, including the actions, control and animations of our protagonist. Of course, the handling has seemed to me very improvable. There are times when you will die for the lack of precision at the controls (better to use the digital crosshead than the analog one), although the good news is that you never restart from too far away thanks to the great save system.

One of the pillars of the adventure is in the interaction with the environment and the collection of materialsBecause of this, I would say that it is a game with quite a nice difficulty, although not exempt from more complicated parts than others. The game is not particularly long and takes just over 10 hours to complete, which is an adequate length considering your proposal. In particular, the set draws strength from how it encourages you to explore. He drops you in the region, gives you a sword and from there you can move wherever you want. The dungeons are also important in the formula. They present interesting challenges, although I have missed a more detailed map with which to navigate, both indoors and outdoors. This generates some frustrations, although it must also be said in its favor that it forces you to make an effort to orient yourself.

In the end, the feeling that has accompanied me is that of being in front of a game similar to Zelda, but without its degree of excellence. The most significant reason is in the configuration of their dungeons. They’re not bad, but puzzles they are far from the inspiration of Nintendo’s work. Basically, many of the tests consist of going from one room to another defeating enemies and recovering keys with which to continue advancing. The bosses they’re also not overly inspired, nor are they particularly memorable. In fact, they are quite simple in their conception.

I don’t want you to get the wrong impression. The game is very well resolved and there are even moments when it gives off an aura of its own. does not deny the tribute that makes the creation of Shigeru Miyamoto, and you will find lines of dialogue with very comical references to the Nintendo title. Of course, in the artistic section you will also realize the influences. The look is purely retro, from the 16-bit era, with a lovely pixel-art style. There is a wide variety of settings, constructions, characters… and thanks to this you feel in a vibrant world full of life. What has not convinced me is the musical section, with generic themes that end up becoming repetitive.

But nevertheless, the virtues are more than the defects, and the work done by the developer Max Mraz is more than interesting. In fact, it has a lot of merit and is also enjoyable. So if you long for this type of title, you are a fan of Zelda and you want retro gameplay, I can not recommend it enough. As long as you keep in mind what you come for, of course!