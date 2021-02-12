OCN Reveals 2021 Lineup Of Dramas

OCN has shared its 2021 lineup of unique dramas!

Via a video launched on February 11, the community provides a preview of what’s in retailer this yr. Up first is “Occasions,” a time-warp political thriller drama starring Lee Joo Younger and Lee Website positioning Jin. Lee Joo Younger performs Website positioning Jung In, the daughter of the South Korean president Website positioning Gi Tae (Kim Younger Chul). Via a cellphone name, she’s mysteriously linked to a journalist named Lee Jin Woo (Lee Website positioning Jin), who’s dwelling 5 years up to now. She enlists his assist to stop the loss of life of her father, however she finally ends up encountering a harmful fact. “Occasions” premieres on February 20 at 10:30 p.m. KST, and you may take a look at a teaser right here.

Subsequent up is “Darkish Gap” (literal title), a thriller sci-fi thriller a couple of group of survivors who should struggle for his or her lives towards mutants which might be created when people breathe mysterious darkish smoke from a sinkhole. It stars Kim Okay Bin and Lee Joon Hyuk, and it’s a part of OCN’s “dramatic cinema mission,” which goals to bridge the hole between movies and TV by varied style productions. The drama is written by Jung Yi Do, who penned “Save Me” and “Strangers from Hell.” The video consists of Kim Okay Bin saying in misery, “That’s not a human. How might this occur?”

“Voice” can also be returning for a fourth season in 2021. The collection started in 2017 and most not too long ago aired its third season in 2019. The present revolves round an emergency name middle and the workers who try to struggle crime utilizing the restricted info from the pressing calls they obtain. Unique solid members together with Lee Ha Na return together with new faces for the fourth season.

Within the second half of the yr, OCN will air “Hometown” (literal title), which is about mysterious collection of murders in a small city, with the “thriller demon thriller” starting with a tape that performs a unusual, unidentified sound.

Lastly, the video showcases “Island” (literal title), a fantasy exorcism drama based mostly on a webtoon of the identical identify. It tells the story of man who wants a girl to finish his cursed immortal life and a girl who doesn’t learn about her unhappy and merciless destiny. The 2 are joined by an exorcist priest who’s consumed by the guilt of getting been unable to guard one lady. On the island that possesses an evil darkness regardless of its magnificence, the three characters who appear unlikely to get alongside will collect their power to guard one another.

Kim Je Hyun, the director of CJ ENM’s IP (mental property) Division, said, “This yr, OCN has ready a lineup of dramas with distinctive tales, characters, and universes, from “Occasions” to “Darkish Gap,” “Voice 4,” and “Hometown,” all based mostly on the community’s capabilities constructed up over the previous 25 years.” She added, “You’ll be capable to see well-made initiatives that solely OCN might create, which can carry style works to a brand new peak.”

