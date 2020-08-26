OCN’s New Thriller “Search” Shares First Look At Jang Dong Yoon As A Military Dog Handler

“Search,” OCN’s upcoming army thriller drama that facilities across the demilitarized zone (DMZ), has launched its first stills of lead actor Jang Dong Yoon.

“Search” will inform the story of a specialised search celebration that goals to uncover the secrets and techniques of mysterious disappearances and homicide that begins within the DMZ. Jang Dong Yoon is joined by a gifted forged of actors together with f(x)’s Krystal, Moon Jung Hee, Yoon Park, and Lee Hyun Wook.

Jang Dong Yoon will tackle the function of Yong Dong Jin, a army canine handler and sergeant. He’s counting down the times till his long-awaited discharge when an surprising scenario within the DMZ has him becoming a member of the search workforce. He had hopes to finish what could possibly be his final mission with none bumps within the street, however because the scenario unfolds in mysterious methods, he can’t assist however get extra concerned. He depends on his instincts to information him, and this will likely be pivotal within the workforce’s seek for solutions.

Jang Dong Yoon is not going to solely be exhibiting off his robust and charismatic aspect by his new character, however he may even carry humorous moments as a soldier eagerly awaiting his discharge. He’s mentioned to have been snug taking part in a soldier as he has already accomplished his necessary army service, and expressed confidence that his expertise helps him within the drama.

The manufacturing employees acknowledged, “Jang Dong Yoon is placing on a tremendous efficiency. He by no means holds again and his dedication even helps to energise the manufacturing crew working with him on set. His transformation will likely be even higher than anybody might have imagined. Please anticipate it.”

“Search” will premiere within the second half of 2020.

