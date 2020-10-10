General News

October Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October 10, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of assorted boy teams, utilizing massive information collected from September 9 to October 9.

BTS topped the listing for the twenty ninth consecutive month with a model fame index of 16,356,302 for October. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “live performance,” “Dynamite,” and “army exemption,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “launch,” and “award.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 82.90 p.c constructive reactions.

NCT rose to second place within the rankings after seeing a formidable 93.57 p.c enhance of their model fame index since final month. The group scored a complete index of three,553,615 for October.

Lastly, SEVENTEEN held onto their spot at third place with a model fame index of two,210,646 for the month, marking a 3.51 p.c rise of their rating since September.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS
  2. NCT
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. EXO
  5. ASTRO
  6. The Boyz
  7. SHINee
  8. Tremendous Junior
  9. BIGBANG
  10. MONSTA X
  11. Stray Children
  12. BTOB
  13. Shinhwa
  14. 2PM
  15. NU’EST
  16. VIXX
  17. WINNER
  18. PENTAGON
  19. ONF
  20. TXT
  21. INFINITE
  22. Golden Little one
  23. SF9
  24. Spotlight
  25. TVXQ
  26. HOTSHOT
  27. CRAVITY
  28. VERIVERY
  29. 2AM
  30. GOT7

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.