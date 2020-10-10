October Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of assorted boy teams, utilizing massive information collected from September 9 to October 9.

BTS topped the listing for the twenty ninth consecutive month with a model fame index of 16,356,302 for October. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “live performance,” “Dynamite,” and “army exemption,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “launch,” and “award.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 82.90 p.c constructive reactions.

NCT rose to second place within the rankings after seeing a formidable 93.57 p.c enhance of their model fame index since final month. The group scored a complete index of three,553,615 for October.

Lastly, SEVENTEEN held onto their spot at third place with a model fame index of two,210,646 for the month, marking a 3.51 p.c rise of their rating since September.

BTS NCT SEVENTEEN EXO ASTRO The Boyz SHINee Tremendous Junior BIGBANG MONSTA X Stray Children BTOB Shinhwa 2PM NU’EST VIXX WINNER PENTAGON ONF TXT INFINITE Golden Little one SF9 Spotlight TVXQ HOTSHOT CRAVITY VERIVERY 2AM GOT7

