October Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 653 boy group members, utilizing large information collected from September 16 to October 16.

BTS’s Jimin topped the record for the twenty second consecutive month with a model fame index of 5,511,794 for October. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “birthday,” “Billboard,” and “Dynamite,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “congratulate,” “grateful,” and “surpass.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 68.50 % constructive reactions.

EXO’s Baekhyun took second place within the rankings with a model fame index of 4,368,575, whereas PENTAGON’s Hui shot as much as third place after seeing a powerful 700.47 % improve in his rating since final month. The PENTAGON chief scored a complete index of three,862,218 for October.

Lastly, BTS’s Jungkook and V rounded out the highest 5 for the month at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS’s Jimin EXO’s Baekhyun PENTAGON’s Hui BTS’s Jungkook BTS’s V NCT’s Taeyong BTS’ Suga BTS’s Jin EXO’s Kai NCT’s Jaehyun PENTAGON’s Wooseok ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo PENTAGON’s Yan An BTS’s RM Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul BTS’s J-Hope The Boyz’s Sunwoo The Boyz’s Juyeon BIGBANG’s G-Dragon NCT’s Jungwoo NCT’s Ten BTOB’s Eunkwang NU’EST’s Minhyun The Boyz’s Hyunjae NCT’s Mark TXT’s Soobin TXT’s Yeonjun NCT’s Johnny BTOB’s Changsub NCT’s Doyoung

