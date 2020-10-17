General News

October Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October 17, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 653 boy group members, utilizing large information collected from September 16 to October 16.

BTS’s Jimin topped the record for the twenty second consecutive month with a model fame index of 5,511,794 for October. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “birthday,” “Billboard,” and “Dynamite,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “congratulate,” “grateful,” and “surpass.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 68.50 % constructive reactions.

EXO’s Baekhyun took second place within the rankings with a model fame index of 4,368,575, whereas PENTAGON’s Hui shot as much as third place after seeing a powerful 700.47 % improve in his rating since final month. The PENTAGON chief scored a complete index of three,862,218 for October.

Lastly, BTS’s Jungkook and V rounded out the highest 5 for the month at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. EXO’s Baekhyun
  3. PENTAGON’s Hui
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. BTS’s V
  6. NCT’s Taeyong
  7. BTS’ Suga
  8. BTS’s Jin
  9. EXO’s Kai
  10. NCT’s Jaehyun
  11. PENTAGON’s Wooseok
  12. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  13. PENTAGON’s Yan An
  14. BTS’s RM
  15. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  16. BTS’s J-Hope
  17. The Boyz’s Sunwoo
  18. The Boyz’s Juyeon
  19. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  20. NCT’s Jungwoo
  21. NCT’s Ten
  22. BTOB’s Eunkwang
  23. NU’EST’s Minhyun
  24. The Boyz’s Hyunjae
  25. NCT’s Mark
  26. TXT’s Soobin
  27. TXT’s Yeonjun
  28. NCT’s Johnny
  29. BTOB’s Changsub
  30. NCT’s Doyoung

