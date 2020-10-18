General News

October Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for particular person woman group members!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 510 woman group members, utilizing massive knowledge collected from September 17 to October 17.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie topped this month’s record with a model repute index of three,919,492, marking a 78.07 % rise in her rating since September. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “SOLO,” “Netflix,” and “album,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “beautiful,” and “grateful.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 59.22 % constructive reactions.

Oh My Girl’s Arin took second place within the rankings after having fun with a powerful 94.99 % enhance in her model repute index since final month. Arin’s complete index got here out to three,322,064 for October.

Lastly, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo got here in at a detailed third with a model repute index of three,293,081, marking a 21.64 % rise in her rating since September.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  2. Oh My Girl’s Arin
  3. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  4. T-ara’s Jiyeon
  5. Oh My Girl’s YooA
  6. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  7. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  8. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  9. Oh My Girl’s Seunghee
  10. WJSN’s Bona
  11. Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure
  12. Ladies’ Era’s Seohyun
  13. Oh My Girl’s Hyojung
  14. APRIL’s Naeun
  15. (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi
  16. Oh My Girl’s Binnie
  17. Crimson Velvet’s Irene
  18. IZ*ONE’s Jang Received Younger
  19. Oh My Girl’s Jiho
  20. Crimson Velvet’s Seulgi
  21. LOONA’s Choerry
  22. GFRIEND’s Sowon
  23. Oh My Girl’s Mimi
  24. Ladies’ Era’s Taeyeon
  25. WJSN’s Soobin
  26. WJSN’s Luda
  27. GFRIEND’s SinB
  28. TWICE’s Nayeon
  29. WJSN’s Yeoreum
  30. Crimson Velvet’s Yeri

