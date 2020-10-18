October Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for particular person woman group members!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 510 woman group members, utilizing massive knowledge collected from September 17 to October 17.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie topped this month’s record with a model repute index of three,919,492, marking a 78.07 % rise in her rating since September. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “SOLO,” “Netflix,” and “album,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “beautiful,” and “grateful.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 59.22 % constructive reactions.

Oh My Girl’s Arin took second place within the rankings after having fun with a powerful 94.99 % enhance in her model repute index since final month. Arin’s complete index got here out to three,322,064 for October.

Lastly, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo got here in at a detailed third with a model repute index of three,293,081, marking a 21.64 % rise in her rating since September.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Oh My Girl’s Arin BLACKPINK’s Jisoo T-ara’s Jiyeon Oh My Girl’s YooA MAMAMOO’s Hwasa BLACKPINK’s Rosé BLACKPINK’s Lisa Oh My Girl’s Seunghee WJSN’s Bona Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure Ladies’ Era’s Seohyun Oh My Girl’s Hyojung APRIL’s Naeun (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi Oh My Girl’s Binnie Crimson Velvet’s Irene IZ*ONE’s Jang Received Younger Oh My Girl’s Jiho Crimson Velvet’s Seulgi LOONA’s Choerry GFRIEND’s Sowon Oh My Girl’s Mimi Ladies’ Era’s Taeyeon WJSN’s Soobin WJSN’s Luda GFRIEND’s SinB TWICE’s Nayeon WJSN’s Yeoreum Crimson Velvet’s Yeri

