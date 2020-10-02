October Is Jam-Packed With Comebacks And Debuts: Check Out What’s Coming

There are such a lot of comebacks, debuts, and new music releases on the best way in October that it may very well be exhausting to maintain observe!

October 2

BLACKPINK releases their first full album, titled “THE ALBUM,” on October 2. It options the title observe “Lovesick Ladies.”

BTS has teamed up with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo for a remix of the artists’ observe “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” that can come out on October 2.

October 5

SF9 celebrates their fourth debut anniversary on October 5 with the discharge of their particular album “SPECIAL HISTORY BOOK” and its title observe “Shine Collectively.”

OUI Leisure’s new boy group WEi debuts on October 5 with the mini album “IDENTITY: First Sight” and title observe “TWILIGHT.” The group consists of members Kim Yo Han, Yoo Yong Ha, Kim Jun Search engine optimization, Jang Dae Hyeon, Kim Dong Han, and Kang Seok Hwa.

October 6

Ailee releases her fifth mini album “I’m” and the autumn ballad “When We Have been in Love” on October 6.

October 7

Golden Little one makes a comeback on October 7 with the one album “Pump It Up.”

WJSN launches their first sub-unit that day as Soobin, Luda, Yeoreum, and Dayoung workforce as much as launch the one album “Hmph!”

October 8

Weki Meki is ready for an October 8 return with their fourth mini album “New Guidelines.”

Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun releases a brand new autumn-themed tune because the second single of his “PROJECT : 季” (“PROJECT : Season”) on October 8. The music video will star Yoo Yeon Seok.

October 9

DAWN makes a comeback on October 9 with the mini album “DAWNDIDIDAWN,” with the title observe that includes Jessi.

October 10

Former BESTie member Dahye debuts solo on October 10 with the one “Poison,” a remake of Uhm Jung Hwa‘s hit.

The brand new woman group Refund Expedition (Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa) from MBC’s “How Do You Play?” debuts on October 10.

October 12

PENTAGON’s comeback is schedule for October 12, once they’ll launch their tenth mini album “WE:TH.” The comeback will embody Yan An, who has been on hiatus since July 2019.

NCT’s 23 members all workforce as much as launch their NCT 2020 full album “RESONANCE: Pt. 1” that day, together with the double title tracks “Make A Want (Birthday Tune)” and “From Dwelling.”

October 13

VERIVERY makes a comeback on October 13 with their fifth mini album “FACE US.”

Weeekly is ready for his or her first comeback that day with the mini album “We Can.”

October 14

Lady group Trace makes a comeback on October 14 with their second single “Eh-Oh.”

October 16

It seems that a YG Leisure artist will launch one thing new on October 16. To date, solely the mysterious teaser picture above has been revealed!

October 19

B1A4 makes a long-awaited group comeback on October 19 with a full album.

LOONA is ready to launch their mini album “12:00” and title observe “Why Not?” that day.

October 26

TWICE makes a comeback with their second full album on October 26.

TXT additionally returns that day with their third mini album “minisode1: Blue Hour.”

Extra to stay up for

CL has extra music on the best way in October, after she launched her new tune “+POST UP+” in September. SEVENTEEN may even make a return throughout the month. Plans have been introduced for an October solo comeback by WINNER’s Tune Mino, and LABOUM’s new mini album is coming in October.

T-ara’s Soyeon can be engaged on a solo debut album with the objective of releasing it throughout the month, and AleXa is planning an October comeback along with her second mini album “DECOHERENCE.” CIX may be making a comeback in October, as their company acknowledged they’re attempting to schedule their new mini album launch across the time of their October 11 fan assembly.

There are additionally three extra new boy teams debuting in October: Woollim Entertainmnent’s DRIPPIN, FNC Leisure’s P1Harmony, and A.Conic’s WOW.

