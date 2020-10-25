October Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for singers!

The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of singers’ media protection, client participation, interplay, and group consciousness indexes, utilizing huge information collected from September 24 to October 24.

Veteran singer Na Hoon Ah made a splashy debut on the record by getting into at first place with a model repute index of 17,027,294 for October.

BTS got here in at an in depth second with a model repute index of 16,698,674, whereas “Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong took third place for the month with a complete index of 12,663,664.

Lastly, BLACKPINK and NCT rounded out the highest 5 for October at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

Na Hoon Ah BTS Im Younger Woong BLACKPINK NCT Younger Tak Im Chang Jung Kang Daniel IU Lee Chan Received Oh My Woman Jessi GFRIEND SEVENTEEN (G)I-DLE Jang Min Ho Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon IZ*ONE TWICE Music Ga In Jung Dong Received MAMAMOO’s Hwasa EXO Jang Beom June Crimson Velvet Kim Hee Jae MAMAMOO EXO’s Baekhyun Music Ha Ye

