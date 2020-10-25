General News

October Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October 25, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for singers!

The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of singers’ media protection, client participation, interplay, and group consciousness indexes, utilizing huge information collected from September 24 to October 24.

Veteran singer Na Hoon Ah made a splashy debut on the record by getting into at first place with a model repute index of 17,027,294 for October.

BTS got here in at an in depth second with a model repute index of 16,698,674, whereas “Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong took third place for the month with a complete index of 12,663,664.

Lastly, BLACKPINK and NCT rounded out the highest 5 for October at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. Na Hoon Ah
  2. BTS
  3. Im Younger Woong
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. NCT
  6. Younger Tak
  7. Im Chang Jung
  8. Kang Daniel
  9. IU
  10. Lee Chan Received
  11. Oh My Woman
  12. Jessi
  13. GFRIEND
  14. SEVENTEEN
  15. (G)I-DLE
  16. Jang Min Ho
  17. Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure
  18. Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon
  19. IZ*ONE
  20. TWICE
  21. Music Ga In
  22. Jung Dong Received
  23. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  24. EXO
  25. Jang Beom June
  26. Crimson Velvet
  27. Kim Hee Jae
  28. MAMAMOO
  29. EXO’s Baekhyun
  30. Music Ha Ye

