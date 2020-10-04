October Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for selection exhibits!

The rankings have been decided by way of an evaluation of the buyer participation, interplay, media protection, group consciousness, and viewership indexes of fifty common selection packages, utilizing huge information collected from September 5 to October 4.

TV Chosun’s “Love Name Heart” topped this month’s checklist with a model status index of 9,762,529 for October. Excessive-ranking phrases within the present’s key phrase evaluation included “Im Younger Woong,” “Younger Tak,” and “Jung Dong Received,” whereas its highest-ranking associated phrases included “launch,” “fierce,” and “seem.” This system’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 83.55 % constructive reactions.

MBC’s “How Do You Play?” took second place within the rankings this month with a model status index of 8,898,880.

Lastly, JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” held onto its spot at third place with a model status index of 8,377,479 for October.

Take a look at the highest 20 for this month beneath!

“Love Name Heart” “How Do You Play?” “Ask Us Something” “House Alone” (“I Reside Alone”) “Balsam Faculty” (literal translation) “Voice Trot” “The King of Masks Singer” “Spouse’s Style” “My Ugly Duckling” “The Supervisor” “The Sixth Sense” “Working Man” “Radio Star” “Hidden Singer” “Identical Mattress, Totally different Desires” “The Return of Superman” “God of Trot” (literal title) “Enjoyable-staurant” “Can’t Be First” (literal title) “Immortal Songs”

