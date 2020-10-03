October Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has printed this month’s model repute rankings for selection stars!

The rankings have been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of fifty widespread entertainers, utilizing large information collected from September 3 to October 2.

Yoo Jae Suk efficiently defended his place on the prime of the listing this month with a model repute index of 1,980,781 for October. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Refund Expedition,” “The Sixth Sense,” and “Operating Man,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “victory,” “verify,” and “drained.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 76.03 p.c p.c constructive reactions.

Park Na Rae took second place on this month’s rankings with a model repute index of 1,157,542.

Lastly, Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul got here in at an in depth third with a model repute index of 1,132,959, marking a 42.52 p.c enhance in his rating since September.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

Yoo Jae Suk Park Na Rae Kim Heechul Kim Jong Kook Kang Ho Dong Lee Soo Geun Paeng Hyun Sook Kim Sung Joo Search engine optimisation Jang Hoon Kim Gura HaHa Lee Sang Min Ahn Jung Hwan Choi Yang Rak Lee Hyori Kim Jong Min Lee Kwang Soo Park Myung Soo Jun Hyun Moo Jang Do Yeon Lee Kyung Kyu Cha Tae Hyun Yoo Hee Yeol Kim Shin Younger Jo Se Ho Yang Se Hyung ZE:A’s Kwanghee Shin Dong Yup Park Mi Solar Kim Joon Ho

