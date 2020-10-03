General News

October Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October 3, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has printed this month’s model repute rankings for selection stars!

The rankings have been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of fifty widespread entertainers, utilizing large information collected from September 3 to October 2.

Yoo Jae Suk efficiently defended his place on the prime of the listing this month with a model repute index of 1,980,781 for October. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Refund Expedition,” “The Sixth Sense,” and “Operating Man,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “victory,” “verify,” and “drained.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 76.03 p.c p.c constructive reactions.

Park Na Rae took second place on this month’s rankings with a model repute index of 1,157,542.

Lastly, Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul got here in at an in depth third with a model repute index of 1,132,959, marking a 42.52 p.c enhance in his rating since September.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Park Na Rae
  3. Kim Heechul
  4. Kim Jong Kook
  5. Kang Ho Dong
  6. Lee Soo Geun
  7. Paeng Hyun Sook
  8. Kim Sung Joo
  9. Search engine optimisation Jang Hoon
  10. Kim Gura
  11. HaHa
  12. Lee Sang Min
  13. Ahn Jung Hwan
  14. Choi Yang Rak
  15. Lee Hyori
  16. Kim Jong Min
  17. Lee Kwang Soo
  18. Park Myung Soo
  19. Jun Hyun Moo
  20. Jang Do Yeon
  21. Lee Kyung Kyu
  22. Cha Tae Hyun
  23. Yoo Hee Yeol
  24. Kim Shin Younger
  25. Jo Se Ho
  26. Yang Se Hyung
  27. ZE:A’s Kwanghee
  28. Shin Dong Yup
  29. Park Mi Solar
  30. Kim Joon Ho

Watch Yoo Jae Suk on “Operating Man” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment