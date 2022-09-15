Octopath Traveler 2 announced with a gameplay trailer and release date: these are its protagonists

Square Enix’s new 2DHD title will be available on Switch in 2023.

During the Nintendo Direct broadcast this week, Square Enix has announced (among other things) a new game with that “2D-HD” aesthetic so attractive: This is Octopath Traveler II, which, as its name suggests, will be the sequel to the original 2018 title. The news is accompanied by a trailer, details and even a release date: it is expected to be available exclusively on the Switch console at from February 24, 2023. At the time of writing these lines, there are no clues about a possible adaptation to PC and other platforms as was the case with the previous one, yes.

One more time, the JRPG orbits around a team of eight characters with different histories and personal motivations whose destinies are intertwined at some point. Thus, in our journey through the lands of Solistia we will meet the warrior Hikari, the dancer Agnea, the merchant Partitio, the scholar Osvald, the thief Throné, the cleric Temenos, the huntress Ochette and the apothecary Castti; all of them obeying those artistic customs that we have liked so much in the past. Based on the video that accompanies the news, there will also be some new mechanics.

For example, the history of each character will have certain variants depending on whether it is day or night in the game world; although the procedure and the mechanics of the combats seem mostly intact compared to its predecessor. In the meantime, we’ll have to make do with this and keep track of reservations in the eShop and local stores.

As a reminder, you have the original Octopath Traveler on Switch, XONE, and PC. You need at least 60 hours to complete it according to How Long to Beat, but it is a highly recommended experience if you want to catch up on the series before visiting the sequel: our comrade Jesús Bella closed his corresponding analysis by saying that “as the titles of the era, possesses immense length, simple yet addictive gameplay, and a charm that cannot be expressed in words.

More about: Octopath Traveler 2, Octopath Traveler and Square Enix.