Octopath Traveler Celebrates 2 Million Sales With A Big Discount

Octopath Traveler, which first launched for the Switch in July 2018, has been an unlimited seller for Sq. Enix. The game’s respected Jap Twitter account has as of late launched that the game has provided 2 million copies all through Nintendo Switch and PC, alongside a model new piece of art work celebrating the game’s luck.

To rejoice, Octopath Traveler may be discounted by the use of 50% on every Switch and PC until April three. The game, which retails for $60, now costs $30 on the Nintendo Eshop and Steam for a restricted time.

Octopath Traveler is due to receive a cell prequel this yr–at the least in Japan. Sq. Enix has moreover acknowledged that additional video video games adore it usually tend to unencumber sometime.

