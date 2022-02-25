Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent sets Western mobile release window

The title was initially launched in October 2020 in Japan, but had not left Japan’s borders.

Octopath Traveler captivated lovers of RPG through a story in which, honoring its own name, 8 stories intertwined in the same adventure. Since then, Square Enix decided to continue with the franchise through a delivery for mobile phones, opening the opportunity for all people with smartphone could explore the benefits of this game.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is Coming to the West in Summer 2022Thus was born Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, a prequel that recovered the essence of 8 protagonists with their own past. However, said title had remained within Japanese borders until further notice, so western players had to wait for news about the launch of Champions of the Continent in our areas.

Now, Square Enix has decided to end this wait with a release window and a new trailer with which to animate the western community. According to the company, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will have a re-release on Android and iOS sometime in the next summer. In addition, Android users will be able to enter the early access if they register through this link.

This RPG has been made to be asked in western lands, but it is that the development It hasn’t been a bed of roses either.. After all, fans of Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent were concerned about a delay that, at the time, left the game without a specific date for its release in Japan. Luckily, all this is now past water and Square Enix is ​​preparing for its adventure to reach every lover of the genre.

More about: Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, Android, Ios, Release Date and Trailer.