‘Odd Thomas’ Actor Laurel Harris Narrates Venice-Bound ‘Shirin Ebadi’

“Odd Thomas” and “Saige Paints the Sky” actor Laurel Harris is narrating PeaceJam Productions’ characteristic documentary “Shirin Ebadi: Till We Are Free,” one in every of 28 movies chosen for the Venice movie competition’s hole financing market.

The movie is directed by Daybreak Gifford Engle, whose earlier documentary, “The Dalai Lama: Scientist,” was additionally narrated by Harris and premiered at Venice 2019.

The primary Muslim girl to ever obtain the Nobel Peace Prize, Shirin Ebadi has impressed hundreds of thousands across the globe via her work as a human rights lawyer defending girls and youngsters in Iran. The movie is the story of 1 girl towards the system, a lady who by no means offers up.

“It has been an honor to work with so many exceptional Nobel Peace laureates, together with the Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Shirin Ebadi, as a part of the PeaceJam Nobel Legacy movie collection and to lend my voice to Shirin’s story of preventing for ladies and youngsters to be handled with fundamental human dignities,” Harris informed Selection.

Along with “Shirin Ebadi: Till We Are Free” and “The Dalai Lama: Scientist,” PeaceJam has produced a number of different movies as a part of the Nobel Legacy collection together with “Betty Williams: Contagious Braveness,” “Oscar Arias: With out a Shot Fired,” “Adolfo Perez Esquivel: The Rivers of Hope,” “Rigoberta Menchu: Daughter of the Maya,” and “Desmond Tutu: Youngsters of the Mild.”

This yr’s Venice manufacturing bridge hole financing market would be the first European mission co-financing meet to happen bodily for the reason that coronavirus pandemic compelled the cancellation of movie and TV occasions world wide. To qualify for choice, feature-length movie tasks must have at the very least 70% of financing in place.