Oddworld: Soulstorm confirms an ‘oddtimized’ version for Nintendo Switch with a new trailer

This announcement also includes the Limited Oddition and Collector’s Oddition as special editions of the game.

The return of Abe was applauded by PC, PlayStation and Xbox users, who were able to enjoy the latest Oddworld: Soulstorm. Although Oddworld Inhabitants released the game at the end of November, this was only the beginning of the development of a edition optimized for Nintendo Switchwhich is announced with the trailer that you have at the beginning of this news.

A release date for Nintendo Switch has not yet been revealed.This version, referred to by its creators as an Oddworld: Soulstorm”oddoptimized“For the Nintendo hybrid, it will arrive along with several special editions that can be reserved right now. Because, beyond the Day One Oddition and the Collector’s Oddition, which had been previously presented, the authors wanted to add of the formats slightly different for Nintendo Switch. Next, we detail what each one includes.

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Limited Oddition The standard edition of Oddworld: Soulstorm for Nintendo Switch



3 illustrations



A collectible metal box with 24 cartridge slots

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Collector’s Oddition A unique collector’s box



The standard edition of Oddworld: Soulstorm for Nintendo Switch



A collectible metal box with 24 cartridge slots



An exclusive 22cm silver figure of Abe, Mudokon hero



A 160-page premium art book from Pix’n Love Publishing



An exclusive Mining Company keychain



Three sheets with art from the game



Mudokon Primitive Tribal Stickers



Abe’s hand tattoo

The release date of Oddworld: Soulstorm on Nintendo Switch has not yet been revealed, so we will be keeping an eye on the publications of its developers. Perhaps, this launch achieves improve Oddworld: Inhabitants numbersas they claim that putting their game for free on PS Plus has been devastating for their sales.

