Ode to the Longneck: how Horizon Zero Dawn managed to revolutionize what The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild could not

If there is one idea in Horizon Zero Dawn that surpasses all others, it is the long neck. It is not a superiority marked by their height, although they are also the largest and most imposing machines of all, but rather because it is where the saga hits the ceiling in terms of aesthetics and video game design.

The mechanic, which now continues with Horizon Forbidden West, is one of the few examples – the only one, actually – in which a game manages to create its own identity around the ubisoft towers. A challenge that most open worlds have approached and in which not even The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has managed to emerge victorious.

Origin and evolution of the Ubisoft tower

Popularized by the Assassin’s Creed watchtowers, the idea behind the already well-known ubisoft towers is to serve as a beacon for the player. An easily recognizable location both on the map and in-game from which, once climbed, you can clear the fog and reveal the points of interest that surround that area.

If you don’t know where to turn next, those towers will mark your destiny beyond what the map can dictate in the form of a compass for the main quest. Side activities, collectibles, secrets… The tower of Ubisoft it is the key to invite the player to scrutinize the map without having to kick it aimlessly.

Despite being the Gauls who made it almost a standard, from Dying Light to Marvel’s Spider-Man they exploit the concept in their own way, it is actually an idea that we owe to The Legend of Zelda, more specifically to louis scalesthe cartographer fish from Wind Waker that painted the map of the sea and the islands in the area if we gave it the right bait.

However, although everyone has put their particular note here and there, none has made the concept as much their own as the saga of Horizon Zero Dawn with long necks.





Not even the open world revolution of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildwhich demonstrated how key triangulating points of interest was in keeping the player engaged and interested in what was around them, made all the difference.

The Longneck Revolution in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West

It may be that marking the points of interest with the camera once you reach the top is much more interesting than simply pressing a button, but in reality we owe that idea to Mad Max with that mythical globe that raised us to a great height to be able to visualize with the binoculars what awaited us beyond the horizon.

It is no less true that, to be fair, in reality the Longnecks from Guerrilla Game they take the platformer challenge of Far Cry towers, and the zenith of the idea reached in Far Cry 4, and move it to their own turf with the climbing of those huge and imposing dinosaurs.





But far from staying in that detail, beyond inviting you to think before jumping to reach the top and witness the spectacle that is not only the explosion of the radar of the long neckbut also the subsequent rappel jump from Aloyit is in the small puzzles that you must overcome to try to understand how to climb where these precious monsters shine in a special way.

In Horizon Forbidden Westdespite the fact that their presence is still just as limited, these puzzles go a step further, confirming themselves even more in an activity that not only interests you because of the gift of mapping a map full of points of interest, but also because of the challenge that it means planting yourself before the immensity of that bug’s legs and thinking “how the hell do i get up there“.