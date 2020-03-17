Odeon and Cineworld amongst cinema chains to close due to coronavirus

A number of of the nation’s main cinema chains have closed all their cinemas till additional discover, because the coronavirus pandemic continues to considerably have an effect on the movie business.

Odeon, Cineworld and Picturehouse have all shut all their areas within the UK, following latest authorities recommendation urging residents not to attend giant gatherings.

The official Odeon Twitter account launched a press release studying, “following authorities pointers ODEON cinemas are closed till additional discover.

“When you have pre-booked tickets on-line, these shall be refunded robotically.”

An vital message from ODEON pic.twitter.com/tlgnL5FS84 — ODEON (@ODEONCinemas) March 17, 2020

Cineworld and Picturehouse—that are owned by the identical dad or mum firm—will start from tomorrow within the UK, and from right this moment in Eire.

Cineworld Group CEO Mooky Greidinger stated: “At Cineworld and Picturehouse we’re dedicated to offering secure and wholesome environments for our workers and friends and have subsequently made the troublesome resolution to close our cinemas within the UK and Eire till additional discover.

“We deeply worth our cinema-loving clients and have little question we shall be serving everybody once more as quickly as attainable with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the perfect of impartial movies and content material.”

The information follows a slew of bulletins of blockbuster movies delaying their releases and having their manufacturing shut down, with the pandemic affecting nearly each side of on a regular basis life.