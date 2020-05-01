Odeon refuses to release Fast & Furious and Jurassic World 3 after Trolls controversy

Cinemas owned by chain AMC Theatres will not play Common Footage movies as soon as coronavirus restrictions finish, CEO Adam Aron has stated.

The boycott follows Common boss Jeff Shell’s Tuesday announcement that the studio will release movies in theatres and on streaming platforms concurrently as soon as cinemas re-open.

The change in distribution coverage follows the success of children movie Trolls World Tour, which was launched earlier this month on video on-demand due to COVID-19 cinema closures. The musical sequel took an estimated $100 million from premium on-demand leases.

In a letter to Common chairman Donna Langley, printed by The Hollywood Reporter, Aron acknowledged that Shell’s feedback had been “disappointing”, “unacceptable” and “left [AMC] with no alternative”.

“Successfully instantly AMC will not play any Common motion pictures in any of our theatres in the US, Europe or the Center East,” he wrote.

The ban shall be enforced by UK cinema chain Odeon, which was acquired by AMC Theatres in 2016. The corporate at present owns 244 cinemas throughout Europe as well as to 661 throughout America.

Common responded to AMC’s measures by stating that Shell’s feedback had been misconstrued.

“As we acknowledged earlier, going ahead, we anticipate to release future movies immediately to theatres, in addition to on PVOD when that distribution outlet is sensible,” the assertion stated. “Our objective in releasing Trolls World Tour on PVOD was to ship leisure to people who find themselves sheltering at residence, whereas film theatres and different types of exterior leisure are unavailable.”

“Based mostly on the enthusiastic response to the movie, we imagine we made the suitable transfer,” Common added.

The ban might have an effect on the postponed release of Bond movie No Time To Die, The Boss Child 2 (scheduled for March 2021) and Jurassic World: Dominion (June 2021).

Trolls World Tour is at present out there on Sky Retailer, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes/Apple TV and Google Play, together with different movies corresponding to The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Birds of Prey.