Odhaniya Yellow Yellow Track Video (2021) International Information Bhojpuri: Forged, Video Music, Unencumber Date, Singers

Odhaniya Yellow Yellow is an Indian Track Video from International Information Bhojpuri. The Bhojpuri language tune video unencumber date is two August 2021. It’s to be had at the International Information Bhojpuri legitimate channel to observe on-line. The tune video belongs to the birthday party style.

Tale

The plot revolves round a romantic couple. Issues take a flip as they make a decision to have a good time their satisfied lifestyles. Will they continue to be satisfied and powerful in combination?

Odhaniya Yellow Yellow tune video forged has Sanchita Banerjee, Pradeep Pandey. It is a International Information Bhojpuri Originals Track Video content material. It’s sung via Pawan Pardesi and Swati Sharma.

Odhaniya Yellow Yellow Track Video Forged (International Information Bhojpuri)

2 August 2021