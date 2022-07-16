Odin has been the most difficult character to design in God of War Ragnarok, according to the art director of Santa Monica

Raf Grassetti confirmed it in an Instagram story.

Raf Grassetti, artistic director of Santa Mónica Studio, assured, in response to a question from a fan, that the hardest character to design has been Odin. This is how Gamingbolt picks it up, which Grasetti answered bluntly without giving further explanations to a question in a story on the Instagram social network.

Apparently, a Reddit user took a screenshot of the shared information, since Instagram stories are deleted after 24 hours, and it does not appear in their highlights. Evidently of Odin there are no official images yetbeyond a slight representation in a mural and with his ravens in the last God of War.

When it comes to Ragnarok, the Odin’s presence is more than confirmed in God of War Ragnarok. As are other characters like Thor, Tyr, Freya, Mimir, Sindri, Brok, Angrboda and Durlyn. It should be remembered that this game is presented as the last installment that will close the Nordic stage.

God of War Ragnarok will be out on November 9 for the PS4 and PS5 platforms, an ideal date for the studio to avoid crunch. In addition, a store would have revealed the graphic modes that this title would have. Like the physical map of the Jötnar edition, it leaves some clues of the kingdoms to which we could visit.

